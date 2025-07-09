Since the commencement of refining operations in 2024, Dangote Refinery has been importing the bulk of its crude supply

Chairman of the Group, Aliko Dangote, claimed this was due to the inability of local suppliers to meet the crude demands of the refinery

The Vice President of the company has given an update on the matter and mentioned the expected date to halt crude imports

After adding more partner filling stations, Dangote Refinery has given a date to stop importing crude oil from the USA, and other countries into Nigeria.

The Vice President of Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, has declared that by the end of 2025, Dangote Refinery will only process Nigerian crude oil.

This declaration comes after Dangote Refinery imported more than half the crude processed in June 2025.

Edwin stated that the long-term contracts the refinery entered into with foreign suppliers will expire by the end of 2025, and then, it will transition into processing only local crude.

He said in an interview:

“We expect that before the end of the year we can transition 100% to local crude.”

According to Bloomberg, Dangote Refinery is currently processing 550,000 barrels and is set to attain full refining capacity soon.

In June 2025, about 43% of its crude supply was sourced from the US, while 53% was purchased from domestic crude suppliers.

If the projections go as planned, Africa’s largest refinery will no longer be importing millions of barrels of crude by 2026.

All of the crude to be refined would be sourced locally.

Dangote imports crude from the US, Brazil, others

Since the refinery commenced operations in 2024, it has imported crude from several countries, including the USA, Brazil, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, and Ghana.

The aggressive crude importation by the refinery was to enable it to meet the projections to hit full production capacity by July 2025.

Dangote Refinery has also exported refined petroleum products to several countries within and outside Africa, making Nigeria a net exporter of petroleum products.

Nigeria’s crude production drops amid crude theft

Meanwhile, Nigeria has not yet achieved stability in its production as crude theft and other security threats continue to hamper production.

Some international oil companies have also reduced their presence in onshore and shallow water fields, impacting crude supply even more.

Bloomberg News reports that Dangote Refinery is scheduled to receive five crude cargoes of almost one million barrels each in July and August 2025.

Dangote Refinery slashes fuel price

Barely two days after independent petroleum marketers chose to undercut the refinery by offering lower prices, Dangote Refinery has replied.

It slashed fuel prices again, bringing depot prices down to N820 per litre, and allowing its marketers to conveniently sell below N900 per litre.

Dangote Refinery exports to Singapore

In related news, Dangote Refinery has exported several batches of low-sulphur straight-run fuel oil to Singapore.

This shows a shift in the trade dynamics, with refined crude now going from Africa to Asia, where it used to draw imports from.

Legit.ng reports that the recent cargo to Singapore will consist of about 85,000MT of low-sulphur straight-run fuel oil and 35,000MT of slurry.

