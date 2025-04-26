Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has proposed a solution to the ongoing killings in parts of Nigeria.

Dalung, who served a single term under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, has remained a vocal critic of President Bola Tinubu's government

The Jos-born activist led Nigeria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the country won a bronze medal through the football team captained by Mikel Obi

President Bola Tinubu is facing criticism over his handling of the ongoing killings in North Central Nigeria, which includes Plateau, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, Benue, and the FCT.

In response to rising insecurity, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, visited Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in Ilorin on Wednesday, April 23, following reports of insurgent activity in two local government areas.

He ordered the Nigerian Army to flush out bandits operating in Baruten and Kaiama LGAs of Kwara State, as well as in Borgu, located in the Kainji forest area of Niger State, within one month.

Dalung wants firearms legalised

One-time Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has urged the Nigerian government to legalise firearm ownership, allowing citizens to defend themselves.

According to Punch, Dalung warned that the body language of the Presidency could be misinterpreted if decisive action is not taken to apprehend the perpetrators of these killings.

The 60-year-old called on the National Assembly to amend the constitution to empower citizens to protect themselves against what he described as enemies of the state.

He also claimed that some suspects have confessed to their involvement in the killings, and stressed that security operatives must act swiftly to make arrests. Dalung said via Starnews:

“I have watched with disbelief how communities have been left defenseless. If the state cannot protect the people of Nigeria, the National Assembly, through their voice votes should allow Nigerians to bear firearms.

“We saw how they used their voice votes to legalise the state of emergency in Rivers state, the same should be applicable to underprivileged Nigerians living in the rural areas.

Nwoko sponsors bill on firearms

Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District, has sponsored a bill seeking to grant citizens access to firearms.

According to Daily Post, Nwoko stated that the move would help end the massacre of vulnerable people across the country.

He also condemned the killing of over 200 people in several Plateau communities on Christmas Eve. He said:

"Allowing law-abiding citizens to possess firearms could potentially provide a sense of security and a means to protect themselves and their families from immediate threats.”

Dalung speaks on rising anger among youths

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, demanded true federalism and lamented the alleged high rate of corruption in Nigeria.

Dalung said, considering he was one of the change advocates who kicked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) out of power, it would be hypocritical of him to keep mute while things do not improve under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He expressed his displeasure with the governing party.

