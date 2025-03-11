22-year-old man, Emmanuel Kalu has been sentenced to death for stabbing a phone dealer to death

Justice Peter Kekemeke of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja said Kalu’s actions violated Section 221 of the Penal Code

The FCT high court convicted the defendant on two counts of armed robbery and culpable homicide

FCT, Abuja - Justice Peter Kekemeke of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has sentenced a 22-year-old man, Emmanuel Kalu to death.

Kalu was sentenced over the brutal murder of a phone dealer, Vincent Anujuem, during a robbery.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred on March 20, 2023.

According to court records, the Kalu ordered the iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at ₦680,000 online after which Anujuem left home with his younger brother, Michael, to deliver the phone.

Michael made a distress call to his elder brother, Emmanuel, some hour later that Vincent had been stabbed in the stomach at a hotel where he had gone to meet the supposed buyer.

The court convicted Kalu on two counts of armed robbery and culpable homicide after the prosecution presented damning evidence against him.

According to PM News, Kalu lured his victim with a fake iPhone 13 purchase.

Kekemeke ruled that the prosecution had “proved their case beyond reasonable doubt.”

The court found that Kalu not only stole the phone but also fatally stabbed Anujem during the transaction.

“The defendant is found guilty on both counts and is accordingly convicted. He is hereby sentenced to death.”

The judge ruled that Kalu’s actions violated Section 221 of the Penal Code and the Firearms Act, both of which prescribe the death penalty for such offenses.

Legit.ng also reported that a Jigawa State High Court sentenced four individuals to death by hanging for the criminal conspiracy and homicide of Salamatu Musa.

The convicts, arrested in 2019, were found guilty of beating Musa to death with a stick over accusations of witchcraft.

The court's ruling included six years imprisonment for conspiracy and the death penalty for homicide, with a 90-day right to appeal.

Court sentences to 5 death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that five individuals were sentenced to death by hanging by the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt following the delivery of a verdict.

The court's decision mandates that the criminals will be subject to either hanging or lethal injection until they are confirmed dead.

Judge Sika Aprioku, in delivering the verdict, acquitted Alex Deiwe, the sixth individual involved in the case.

