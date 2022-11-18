The Army has announced the killing of one of its soldiers and a humanitarian worker by personnel in the northeast

The yet-to-named soldier was said to have also injured a co-pilot of one of the United Nations helicopters in the region

According to the Army, investigations into the incident in already ongoing as the injured co-pilot is stabilised

A Nigerian Army soldier on Thursday, November 17, shot and killed his colleague and a humanitarian worker at a military base in Borno state.

In a statement signed by Major General Samson Zhakom, the assistant director of Army public relations, headquarters theatre command of Operation Hadin Kai, said the soldier also injured the co-pilot of one of the United Nations helicopters in the state.

A soldier has killed his colleague and a humanitarian worker in the northeast. Photo: Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Zhakom noted troops on the ground had immediately neutralised the errant soldier while the injured co-pilot has been medically stabilised.

His words:

"The Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI regrets to inform the public of a sad occurrence at one of our military base today.

"A soldier shot and killed a staff of one of the NGOs providing humanitarian support in the North East.

"Same soldier also killed another soldier and injured the co-pilot of one of the UN helicopters. Own troops on the ground immediately neutralized the errant personnel."

The statement also said that the deceased have been moved to the 7 Division Hospital as details investigation into the matter is ongoing.

He said:

"The injured co-pilot has been stabilized while the corpses of the deceased have been moved to the 7 Division Hospital.

"Detailed investigation into the incident and subsequent remedial actions have commenced into the highly regrettable incident. Further details will be provided later."

Source: Legit.ng