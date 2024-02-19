From Ikeja to Katangua: Lagos Govt Announces Computer Village Relocation
- Plans to relocate one of Lagos's lucrative tech-hub (Computer Village) from Ikeja to Abule Egba (Katangua) have begun to manifest
- The Lagos state government said it has finalised preparations as the facilities in Kantagua are ready for use
- The state government said this move was one of the plans to remodel all Lagos state trading zones
The Lagos State Government has announced plans to move Computer Village, a well-known tech hub in Ikeja, to Katangua in Abule-Egba.
Dr Olajide Babatunde, the Special Adviser to the Governor on eGIS and Urban Development, revealed this during a joint inspection and enforcement operation conducted by the Lagos State Building Control Agency over the weekend.
The inspection involved collaboration with law enforcement and other government bodies responsible for emergencies.
In addition to the computer village, the special adviser mentioned that other markets would also feel the impact.
As quoted by The Nigerian Tribune, he said:
“I will give an example, in Ikeja, we have the computer village, which is being relocated to Katangua.
"It is not just the computer village alone, there are other activities that would happen in the Katangua market.”
Lagos hopes to reduce traffic congestion with new move
He mentioned that the government's actions regarding the Katangua market will appear shortly.
Elaborating, he clarified that the initiative aims to relocate individuals or merchants from the streets in Ikeja, thereby alleviating traffic congestion, to a spacious market with various amenities.
These amenities encompass childcare facilities, educational institutions, recreational areas, places of worship, storage spaces, warehouses, lodging options, and hotel amenities.
Lagos govt ban use of takeaway plastics
Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has prohibited utilising and distributing plastic and foam takeout containers within the state.
The announcement was made by the commissioner for environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on behalf of the government, and the ban is effective immediately.
The government cited concerns over the non-biodegradable nature of these containers, particularly Styrofoam, which poses a significant threat to the environment.
