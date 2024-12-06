A Lagos High Court has ordered Chidinma Ojukwu’s co-defendants to present their defence in the murder trial of Super TV CEO, Michael Usifo Ataga

Justice Yetunde Adesanya dismissed the no-case submission filed by Adedapo Quadri and Chioma Egbuchu, paving the way for the trial to continue

The case has been adjourned to February 20, 2025, for the defendants to respond to charges of conspiracy, murder, and theft

The Lagos State High Court at Tafawa Balewa Square on Thursday directed Chidinma Ojukwu’s co-defendants, Adedapo Quadri and Chioma Egbuchu, to open their defence in the ongoing trial over the murder of Michael Usifo Ataga, the late Chief Executive Officer of Super TV.

Presiding judge, Justice Yetunde Adesanya, issued the ruling after dismissing a no-case submission filed by Quadri and Egbuchu, signaling that the court found sufficient evidence to warrant a defence.

Lagos High Court Orders Chidinma Ojukwu’s Co-Defendants to Open Defence

Source: Twitter

The case has been adjourned to February 20, 2025, for the continuation of the trial. Charges Against the Defendants.

The first defendant, Chidinma Ojukwu, is accused of conspiring with Quadri to murder Ataga on June 15, 2021.

The prosecution alleges that the crime took place at No. 19, Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, where Ataga was stabbed multiple times in the neck and chest.

Ojukwu and Quadri face eight counts, including conspiracy, murder, and stabbing. Egbuchu, who is Ojukwu’s sister, faces a single charge of stealing an iPhone 7 belonging to Ataga.

Murder Case of Former Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the case garnered so much attention because of the young woman at the centre of it all, Chidinma Onoh Ojukwu.

The UNILAG student was accused of killing Usifo Ataga, who at the time was her lover, for personal gain. Chidinma was arrested on the 23rd of June 2021 and has since been in jail while her lawyers battle her case in court.

There have been different twists and turns about the case since it kicked off. With the case finally drawing to a verdict, the latest details of the court proceedings will be published on this platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng