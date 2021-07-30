The remains of the late Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Michael Usifo Ataga has finally being laid to rest

Usifo who was aged 50 at the time of his demise was committed to mother earth at the Ikoyi cemetery in Lagos

Photos and video that highlighted emotional proceedings at the occasion have sent social media into a frenzy

Photos from the burial ceremony which held today was shared on Instagram by @bbcnewspidgin.

A video from the occasion shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja showed well-wishers and family members all dressed in white at the church service which held to commit him to mother earth.

Social media reacts

@aceyp_ said:

''I wonder the kain sermon the pastor go preach.

"His at Jesus feet abi he lived a good life."

@mz_softie_xx commented:

"Oga ooo this life enh just trend carefully! No one is blaming the dead, but if to say he Dey with his wife probably he might still be alive!"

@hendrixmrbase wrote:

"Men. Please stop sleeping around when you're married. I know it's easy to blame the woman, but he wouldn't have been killed if he had stayed home with his wife. There is no way around that."

@kings_properties remarked:

"Moral story focus on your family and be contented with your wife."

@chymarvel stated:

''Rest in peace sir,nd stay away from small girls in ur next life."

Police tell Nigerians to dismiss new Chidinma video describing it as fake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the police had told Nigerians to dismiss a viral video of Chidinma denying killing late Usifo Ataga.

PM News reported that the Lagos state police command while reacting to the video on Monday, July 12, dismissed the claim, urging the general public to disregard the video.

In the new viral video released, Chidinma said Ataga was already killed before she got to the apartment and that she met him dead and did not know who killed him.

She said:

“I never had anything to do with his death, I don’t know who might have come into the apartment, definitely, somebody did that, but I don’t know who that person is, I don’t what happened when I left to buy the food, I don’t know."

