A Nigerian man shared how he lost his wife after a power failure during her operation in the hospital

He narrated how the hospital generator didn’t have fuel and what happened when the fuel was eventually brought

Many who came across the man’s post sympathised with him and prayed for his late wife to rest in Peace

A Nigerian man, identified as UB Shehu on Facebook, shared how he lost his wife after a power failure during her operation.

He mentioned the hospital's name and shared what happened after the power failure.

A man narrated how he lost his wife due to a power outage during her surgery. Photo: Ummi Yusuf Makusidi

Source: Facebook

On his Facebook page, the man shared a series of posts about the incident, which occurred at Jummai Babangida Aliyu General Hospital.

His Facebook posts read:

“Inna lillahi wa Inna lillahi rajiun.Kasaa. I just lost my wife. 35minutes into My wife's operation, NEPA took light , and no fuel in the theater Gen, at jummai babangida aliyu General hospital. Minutes later, they brought the fuel after pouring it in the Gen, it has refused to start, they had to look for mechanic, My wife was still inside the theater.

“One of the nurses told me that i should not worry operation has continued even without light, they had alternative(lamp or touch light)as usual. Mechanic had arrived but there are things he had to go and buy at ogbomosho area in Minna, My wife was still inside theater

“An hour later power was restored, the mechanic was still on the Gen, so operation continued. Operation that wasn't going to last for 90minutes had taken from minutes 4pm to mnts 7pm. I had waited for 11hours (8:44am minutes to 7pm) outside theater, optimistically prayering for a successful operation. Sight at my wife was a very devastating experience more devastating our ( my mum and I ) experience inside the word.

“My elder Brother has ordered me to stop posting and I have no choice than to obey, if not the remaining story is more disheartning. May we all meet in Janna firdaus.”

A man narrated how he lost his wife due to a power outage during her surgery. Photo: Ummi Yusuf Makusidi

Source: Facebook

Reactions as man loses wife after surgery

Suleiman Musa said:

This is an act of negligence of the highest order on the part of the Dr. You don't give chances when it is a matter of Life and Death and the Dr should know better. He is supposed to have kept the Theatre Gen. on standby knowing very well that NEPA doesn't have guarantee."

Muhammad M Isah

"Her death was destined to happen even if with the light. Take heart my brother. Just pray for soul to rest in peace and for Allah to grant aljannatil fiddaus."

Yaqoob Muhammad said:

"Going through comments....it pains me when people said her death was destined to happen even if there was light. It's truly her time, but our negligence led to that which couldn't have happened if everything is in place, just saying."

In related stories, a man lost his heavily pregnant wife after the hospital allegedly demanded N500k as a deposit, while another lost his wife to complications after childbirth.

Man loses wife in Imo hospital

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was left in tears after his wife and baby died in a hospital in Owerri, Imo state.

The man alleged that the doctor who attended to his pregnant wife was using YouTube videos to work.

The man's heartbreaking story went viral and met strong condemnations online after it was shared on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng