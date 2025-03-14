Nigerian businesswoman and socialite, Aisha Achimugu has debunked social media reports of arrests by the EFCC

Media aide to Achimugu, David Abakpa, called the report fake news, attributing it to the handiwork of mischief makers

He said the businesswoman and Chairman of Felak Group is currently out of Nigeria and could not have been arrested by the EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has not arrested or detained popular businesswoman and philanthropist Aisha Achimugu, contrary to reports circulating on social media, media aide, David Abakpa, has said.

Abakpa, while reacting to reports circulated on two blogs, described such reports as “fake news”.

Aisha Achimugu says she was never arrested by the EFCC

Source: Facebook

Achimugu calls purported arrest fake news

He attributed the report captioned “EFCC arrests flamboyant socialite Aisha Achimugu” to the handiwork of the enemies of Achumugu who are bent on destroying her hard-earned reputation.

While urging the public to disregard the fake news, he noted that Achimugu was not in the country and could not have been arrested by the antigraft agency.

He said the unfounded rumour was a calculated attempt by unscrupulous elements bent on tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of Achimugu by all means.

The statement reads in part: “It is a lie sponsored by enemies! Aisha Achimugu has never been arrested or detained by the EFCC. Anyone can confirm from the Commission.

Achimugu denies arrest report

“This blatant lie is a reprehensible act of intentional defamation of character, designed to tarnish Dr Achimugu’s impeccable reputation and drag Felak Concept Group’s image through the mud. It has also caused a great deal of concern to our associates, family members, well-wishers and the general public. We will not stand idly by while our GCEO’s good name is maliciously smeared.

“We are certain that the EFCC, which is a reputable organisation, did not furnish this false and untrue publication to the so-called publishers of the stories.

“Aisha Achimugu, in the first place, is not in the country. She left the country on a business trip last week," Abakpa said.

Mrs Achimugu is a law-abiding Nigerian who is highly respected internationally for her legitimate dealings. She is well known for creating jobs for Nigerian youths, thereby impacting the economy with her businesses.

Achimugu launches Ramadan Feeding programme

Legit.ng reported that the philanthropist recently launched a 30-day Ramadan Feeding programme for Nigerians.

He said she was moved by the plights of the less privileged in society, especially among the Muslim community.

Aisha Achimugu denies EFCC arrest report, blames troublemakers.

Source: Original

Her action was broadly lauded by Nigerians and other beneficiaries of her feeding programme.

Achimugu wins Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aisha Achimugu, OFR, an Abuja-based businesswoman and Chief Executive Officer of Felak Concept Group, a firm that is into civil, structural and transportation engineering, is one of the highly respected employers of labour.

The serial entrepreneur that deals in exploration, production and distribution of petroleum products, has made and continues to make huge contributions to the nation’s economy.

Brick by brick, Achimugu has built a vast layout of opportunities for young Nigerians and has demonstrated that greatness can be earned through diligence and hard work, making her great impact in various sectors.

