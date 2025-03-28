FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu wanted over alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The commission made this known in a public notice on Thursday, March, urging anyone with useful information about her whereabouts to report to the nearest EFCC office or security agency.

The EFCC has officially declared socialite Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu wanted over alleged crimes. Photo credit: @aisha_achimugu

Source: Facebook

EFCC issues public notice

In an official statement shared via its official Facebook page and signed by the Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the anti-graft agency detailed Achimugu’s profile, stating that she is 51 years old and hails from Ofu Local Government Area in Kogi state.

“The public is hereby notified that AISHA SULAIMAN ACHIMUGU, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering,” the statement read.

According to the EFCC, her last known address is 6C, Rudolf Close, Maitama, Abuja.

The commission urged anyone with relevant information to contact its offices across the country or reach out through its official hotline and email address.

The EFCC has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any useful information to its offices in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, and Abuja or contact security agencies.

As the case unfolds, Nigerians await further updates from the commission on the next legal steps regarding Aisha Achimugu’s alleged offenses.

See the post here:

More details to follow...

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng