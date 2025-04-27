Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Bishop David Abioye, the former vice president of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), has announced morning Sunday services.

Bishop Abioye made the announcement during the weekly evening service on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Bishop David Abioye announces morning Sunday services from next week. Photo credit: Bishop David Abioye

Chritain news platform, Church Gist shared video of the announcement via its X handle @therealchurchg1 on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

“Very important information. From next Sunday by the grace of God, our service is migrating to morning. Hallelujah. And the time is 8am. God bless you mightily in Jesus' name.”

Nigerians react

Shebi people said part of his condition was not to open a church in Abuja.

So how can he do this?

Congratulations Winners 🎊

So excited

Bishop Abioye announces weekly Sunday service

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Abioye announced the commencement of a weekly Sunday service in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Abioye disclosed that the service would be held every Sunday at the Los Angeles Mall in Kado, Abuja, the nation's capital.

Nigerians took to social media to react to the announcement about Abioye's weekly Sunday service going forward.

