Bishop David Olatunji Abioye took his exit from service at Winners Chapel this October

Legit.ng understands that the retirement is in line with the operational guidelines of the Liberation Commission, also known as the Mandate, which serves as the church’s constitution

In a statement on his official X page, Bishop Abioye expressed gratitude to God for connecting him with Bishop David Oyedepo, a man who he said, guided and directed him on his journey at Winners Chapel

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Bishop David Abioye who recently retired from the Living Faith Church, better known as Winners Chapel, after decades of service, has said he is "humbled and truly grateful for the gift of men".

Abioye, 63, stated this via a tweet on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, October 19.

Bishop David Olatunji Abioye took his exit from Winners Chapel service this October 2024. Photos credit: @BishopDOAbioye

Source: Twitter

Abioye's retirement follows a review of the church’s administrative policy, called The Mandate. The retirement age for leaders at the church has been pegged at 55.

Only David Oyedepo, founder of the church, aged 70, can now serve for life, according to the new policy.

The Mandate stipulates that future leaders of the church will be restricted to one or two terms of seven years, pending approval by the Board of Trustees (BoT).

Following Bishop Abioye's retirement, a valedictory service was held for him at the Winners Chapel.

Dignitaries who attended the event included Pastor Faith Abiola Oyedepo, wife of Bishop David Oyedepo; and Pastor Paul Enenche, senior pastor at Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja.

Against the backdrop of the event, Abioye posted pictures on his social media account. One of the images showed Pastor Enenche's reaction. In the photograph, Enenche could be seen visibly emotional.

Abioye wrote on X on Saturday, October 19:

"I’m humbled and truly grateful for the gift of men!

"Enjoy these beautiful moments from the valedictory service yesterday (Friday, October 18)."

In another post, Bishop Abioye paid special tribute to Bishop Oyedepo.

He wrote:

"When the call of God is upon your life, He connects you with someone who will guide and direct you on your journey.

"I’m glad God led me to my father @davidoyedepomin. Having you as a guide all these years has been a blessing.

"May the grace and strength of God continually be multiplied upon you, in Jesus’ name!"

Bishop Aremu affirms loyalty to Winners Chapel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Thomas Aremu of the Winners Chapel disclosed that he is not planning to open his own church.

Aremu — who like Bishop Abioye is quitting Winners Chapel — said God’s presence is his greatest asset and he has seen God in practical terms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng