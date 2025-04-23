Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has announced the appointment of Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface or 2Baba, as his technical adviser on entertainment and community outreach.

The governor made the announcement in a trending video, where members of the cabinet applauded the governor for the appointment given to the music star to contribute to the development of his state.

Source: Legit.ng