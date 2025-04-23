IGP Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the immediate withdrawal of unauthorised Mobile Police officers from VIP security duties across Nigeria

A decisive move to reclaim the core mandate of Nigeria’s Mobile Police Force (MOPOL) has been initiated by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who directed the immediate withdrawal of unauthorised officers serving as escorts to Very Important Persons (VIPs).

The decision follows increasing criticism over the perceived misuse of MOPOL personnel, which many argue undermines national security priorities.

Egbetokun condemns irresponsible deployment of officers

Addressing MOPOL commanders during an emergency meeting held at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, the police chief decried what he described as the “inappropriate deployment” of officers meant for critical tactical duties.

This meeting came in the wake of public outrage sparked by a viral video showing a Chinese national casually distributing cash to MOPOL officers—a scene many Nigerians found demeaning to the integrity of the force.

The IGP, visibly concerned, reaffirmed that the purpose behind establishing the elite unit was never to provide personal security for the privileged few, but to function as a rapid response arm in times of internal conflict, riots, and emergencies.

“Regrettably, that foundational mandate has, over time, been severely compromised,” Egbetokun said

“A significant number of PMF personnel are currently deployed as escorts, guards, or aides to private individuals and VIPs. While we understand the pressures driving this demand, we must not lose sight of our principal responsibilities.”

Egbetokun stressed that immediate steps are being taken to return MOPOL to its original purpose.

Egbetokun orders withdrawal of officers from VIPs

Orders have been issued to all unit commanders to ensure compliance with the withdrawal of officers from unauthorized VIP duties.

He added that each squadron is now expected to maintain at least one combat-ready unit at all times and submit personnel for quarterly ethics and operational training.

Beyond the operational reforms, the IGP did not shy away from pointing fingers at repeated misconduct within the unit.

“Let me be unequivocal: moving forward, indiscipline and misconduct within the PMF will no longer be tolerated,” he declared.

The directive is not entirely new. Egbetokun had previously hinted at similar measures during a June 2023 meeting with tactical commanders.

However, this latest order appears to signal a renewed commitment to see the policy fully implemented, marking what could be a turning point in restoring the tactical edge of Nigeria’s police force.

