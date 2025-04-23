Verydarkman has reacted Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago's directive to security operatives to arrest anyone wearing dreadlocks

The social media critic berated the governor, sharing reasons his directive is a wrong move against the youths

Verydarkman also called on the governor to apologise to people with dreadlocks, stating that it doesn't mean irresponsibility

A new directives against wearing dreadlocks in Niger recently issued by the state governor, Mohammed Bago has become a public debate, with Social media critic Martins Otse aka Verydarkman, expressing his opinion.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Governor Bago directed security operatives in Niger to arrest anyone wearing dreadlocks during a security meeting held in Minna on Tuesday, April 22.

According to Bago, the measure was part of efforts to curb the resurgence of insecurity in the state capital.

“Anyone found in possession of any weapon, including knives and sticks, should be treated as an armed robber, and if killed, the parents must pay for the bullet before releasing the corpse. Anyone keeping dreadlock hair should be arrested and shaved,” he stated in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

VDM reacts to directive against dreadlocks

The social media critic, in a video, on Wednesday, April 23, spoke against the directive, stating it could lead to the close of business for people who were into making dreadlocks in the state.

VDM stated that dreadlocks doesn't mean irresponsibility, claiming it in fact meant strength, citing Samson in the bible as an example.

"All the people they don catch for insecurity, none of them carry dreadlocks, show him a Boko Haram with dreadlocks," VDM said in the video.

He further said the governor cannot stereotype the people with dreadlocks by linking them to insecurity in the state.

"You should apologise to the people with dreadlocks, it is a bad stereotype," he added.

In a caption of the video, VDM added,

"Quick message to the executive governor of Niger state minna Mr umaru bago in respect of the new passed law that everyone on dreads should be arr3st3d and shave because of insecurity well to start with that will be a clampdown on their right to choice amongst other things."

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM shared his experience in Plateau over his comment about the state governor.

The video of VDM reacting to Niger state governor's directive against dreadlocks below:

Reactions to VDM's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens supported VDM. Read the comments below:

KAYBLUE3031 said:

"Abeg who changed our dear country to these for God sake God didn’t do mistake made me here oo nah bad leader we mistake chosen for our leader."

Abdul_Kangiwa reacted:

"Bro, in the North, locks re often culturally perceived as a sign of irresponsibility. Regarding the issue of insecurity that was mentioned, there’s currently an incident unfolding in Minna metropolis involving gang-related violence."

Sharpcy_treats commented:

"I support this because it helps us differentiate between people who are normal and those who are mad."

OlaniyiTaofiq said:

"You can dare him by visiting Niger state with your Nkprumiri hair."

@Ibrahim87409863 said:

"Guy stopped just because you carry dreadlock hair doesn't mean you should attack governor like,, and his specifically talking about Niger state only not the all Nigeria,, the only thing you can do is investigate before jumping into conclusion."

