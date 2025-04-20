The Kogi State Police Command has taken action following the sudden death of a man and a woman in a room

The police spokesperson, , SP William Aya, said the victims were found dead naked in a room n the Ankpa local government area of the state

According to Anya, the police command has commenced an investigation onto the cause of the deaths

Ankpa, Kogi state - A man identified as Sheriff Salifu and woman, Blessing Adama, were found dead in a room in Ankpa local government area of Kogi state.

It was gathered that both victims were naked when their lifeless bodies were discovered in the room.

Suspected lovers found dead in a room in Kogi state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The state police public relations officer, SP William Aya, made this known in an interview on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, It was, however, not clear if Sheriff and Blessing were a couple or not.

Aya disclosed that the Police command has launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of their deaths.

“One Salisu Ibrahim from Alo in Ankpa came to the station about 12 pm, where he reported that his tenant, one Sheriff Salifu, did not come out of his room as usual at about 09:31 am.

“So, the brother to the deceased entered the room through the ceiling and met his brother and one Blessing Adama of Ojogobi Road Ankpa lying lifeless in the room. Both deceased were seen naked.”

According to The Sun, the tragic incident happened on Friday, April 18, 2025, at Alo community.

SP Aya said the landlord, Salisu Ibrahim reported the incident at the police station at about 12 noon.

The Divisional Police Officer in Ankpa took the bodies to the zonal hospital in Ankpa where they were confirmed dead.

The police spokesperson who described the incident as sudden and strange, added that the bodies were also taken for postmortem examination to determine the cause of their death.

“But the family of the Sheriff requested that the body should be released to them. So, he has been buried according to Islamic rites, while the remains of Blessing Adama is still deposited at the mortuary,”

