There is tension in Kogi state as gunmen stormed a mountain in Egbola, and abducted an unspecified number of worshippers during a night vigil

Men of the state vigilante forces in the remote area engaged the gunmen in a shootout, leading to the successful rescue of one victim identified as Mary Adams Gure

A search-and-rescue mission is ongoing by men of the vigilante services, but the police public relations officer (PPRO), ASP William Aya, is yet to issue an official statement on the incident

There is uneasy calm in Kogi state as gunmen reportedly stormed a prayer session at a remote mountain site in the Egbola area, along Agbaja Road in Lokoja Local Government Area and abducted an unspecified number of the worshipers.

The troubling incident reportedly occurred on Friday, April 11, during a night vigil on the mountain in Lokoja, Kogi state capital.

A woman identified simply as Mary Adams Gure was reportedly rescued by men of the state vigilante services who got the wind of the incident and mobilized to the scene and confronted the gunmen in a gun duel.

According to Daily Trust, on Tuesday, April 15, a source disclosed that their attackers stormed the prayer ground, firing sporadically to instil fear before forcefully whisking the worshippers into the bush.

The rescued woman was said to have escaped amidst chaos.

“The vigilantes were mobilized quickly in response to the attack; and in the process, Gure was rescued . A search-and-rescue operation is ongoing to locate the remaining abducted faithful.

“Gure managed to escape and later found safety, thanks to the swift intervention of local vigilante members who were alerted and got to the scene of the incident on time,” the vigilante source said.

The state police public relations officer (PPRO), ASP William Aya, is yet to react or release an official statement regarding the incident.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a similar incident occured in Delta state where gunmen stormed Elyon Paradise Ministry in the state during a Friday night vigil, shot the pastor and abducted six worshippers.

The incident has sparked widespread concern over the safety of religious gatherings in the region.

Authorities have yet to confirm the attack, leaving the community frustrated and demanding urgent action.

