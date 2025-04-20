Pastor David Ibiyeomie’s sermon claiming that Jesus Christ hates poverty sparked criticism from CAN and Pastor Abel Damina, who dismissed it as a distortion of scripture

Damina argued that Christ identified with the poor, while CAN warned against misleading teachings that prioritise wealth over biblical truth

The Lagos CAN chairman labelled Ibiyeomie’s message as dangerous misrepresentation, urging Christians to focus on salvation rather than material prosperity

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and prominent cleric Pastor Abel Damina have condemned Pastor David Ibiyeomie, founder of Salvation Ministries, over his sermon claiming that Jesus Christ hates poverty and avoided associating with the poor during His time on earth.

In a viral video, Ibiyeomie argued that Christ’s death and resurrection were not only for salvation but also to free believers from poverty, stating that remaining poor after coming to Christ reflects a lack of spiritual understanding.

“Jesus never visited any poor person in his house, that means He hates poverty. Check your Bible, He visited Lazarus, they were not poor, they were giving him food. He visited a sinner called Zacchaeus who was rich, tell me one poor man that Jesus entered his house, He hates poverty, that is the meaning.

“He (Jesus) hates people who are poor. He died for you not to be poor, so how can you now come into church having that kind of mentality. You can become poor, but you are not permitted to remain poor. Nothing is wrong with you coming to Christ as a poor man, but it is wrong for you to remain poor,” Ibiyeomie told the congregation.

Damina accuses Ibiyeomie of misinterpreting scripture

Reacting to the sermon, Pastor Abel Damina, founder of Power City International Ministry, criticised Ibiyeomie’s interpretation, calling it a distortion of biblical truth.

According to PUNCH, Damina accused Ibiyeomie of promoting materialistic agendas and misleading his congregation, stating that Jesus identified with the poor throughout His life, including His birth in a manger to a carpenter’s family.

“How can Jesus hate poor people? We know the grace of our Lord Jesus, He was rich, yet for your sakes He became poor. He identified with poor people. He became poor that you, through his poverty, may be rich and the rich is not material richness. It is riches of grace, mercy, and his righteousness.”

“Jesus identified with the poor even in his birth. He was born in a manger, in a family of poor parents – Joseph, the carpenter and Mary. If He hates poor people, he should have come through the house of Bill Gates or through the house of Elon Musk, but He came through an old poor carpenter family,” Damina said.

CAN labels sermon as dangerous distortion

The Lagos State chairman of CAN, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, also dismissed Ibiyeomie’s claims, describing them as “loose talk” and a misrepresentation of Christ’s mission.

Adegbite warned Christians against being misled by pastors who prioritise wealth over biblical truth, emphasising that Jesus came to preach salvation and identify with the poor.

“He (Ibiyeomie) should not be misleading people and he should tell people the truth and nothing but the truth. For us, Jesus is a lover of the poor and he identified with them and that is one of the reasons why He came into the world.

“By their fruits we shall know them. They (pastors) can make anything, they can make billions, that is not Christianity, that is not the faith that we know. The message Jesus wants us to preach is about salvation because that is whole essence of Christ coming,” Adegbite said.

Catholic priest rebukes Pastor David Ibiyeomie

Legit.ng earlier reported that more reactions have continued to trail a sermon preached by Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries.

Ibiyomie had preached that Jesus Christ did not visit poor people in their houses because he hates poverty.

