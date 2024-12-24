Lekki's ‘Jesus Christ is Not God’ Banner: CAN Finally Breaks Silence
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the display of a banner with the inscription 'Jesus Christ is not God' by the Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos, describing it as frivolous.
The banner sparked outrage on social media, with many feeling it was intentionally posted to provoke Christians. Following the backlash, the banner was removed and replaced with another one stating, 'Allah is the lord of Jesus.'
Apostle Commodore Abiola Ayuba, CAN's Director on National Issues and Social Welfare, stated that the association would not engage with those behind the banners, labelling them as faceless. Ayuba emphasized that CAN does not involve itself in frivolous and annoying matters and that the police should ensure the removal of any materials that breach public peace.
Ayuba also suggested that those responsible for the banner may be sponsored, highlighting the unknown motivations and intentions behind their actions. He noted that when actions are clearly aimed at provoking Christians, CAN will file protests with relevant government agencies. However, in cases where the actions appear foolish, CAN may choose to remain silent.
The incident has sparked a broader discussion about religious tolerance and the potential for external influences to disrupt Nigeria's stability. Ayuba warned that foreign actors are seeking to destabilize the country, often sponsoring individuals or groups to cause trouble and distract the government from governance.
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Ridwanullah Jamiu, clarified that the "Jesus Christ is Not God" banner was intended to educate Muslims, not provoke
The banner, which sparked controversy on social media, has been replaced following government requests
Jamiu emphasised that the mosque promotes peaceful propagation of Islam and respects freedom of religion
