Singer, Spyro, revealed he wanted people to see God's transforming power in his life journey from poverty to prosperity

He explained that he was once taunted for calling himself "Jesus boy," but God elevated him beyond expectations

He urged struggling individuals to hold on to Jesus, assuring them that God never fails

Nigerian singer, Oluwadipe Oluwasanmi David, professionally known as Spyro, has captured the hearts of many online after opening up about the real reason behind the pictures of his newly acquired mansion he posted on Instagram.

He revealed the exquisitely built mansion in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

In a deeply personal and inspiring message that followed the video, the "Who’s Your Guy" crooner made it clear that flaunting his luxurious new home was not about showing off material wealth, but about testifying to God's incredible power to transform lives.

Spyro, who recently opened up about his ordeal during his time at his former label, revealed that he personally designed the interiors of his new mansion, showing off another hidden talent as a skilled interior designer.

However, the bigger message he wanted to pass across was how God lifted him from nothing to a place of abundance.

The singer reflected on his journey over the past two years, noting that there was a time he was considered a "write-off" in the music industry.

Spyro said that many people mocked him for proudly branding himself as "Jesus boy," and some even advised him to check if anyone had ever succeeded in the entertainment space while openly declaring their Christian faith.

Against all odds, the singer said God stood by him, changing his life story completely. He now owns properties and lives comfortably, a development he still sometimes finds hard to believe.

In his emotional words:

"Two years ago, I was a write-off. Sometimes I still feel like I am dreaming because how did I move from that to owning properties and living like this? Same me that many told I wouldn’t last for tagging myself a 'Jesus boy.' But my God is called Oranmonise Fayati — He sends one and stands by him."

The singer went on to encourage his fans and followers who might be going through tough times not to give up. According to him, life may seem overwhelming, but there is hope for anyone who runs to Jesus and stays close to Him.

See the video here:

Fans react to Spyro’s emotional testimony

Spyro’s story moved many fans who flooded his comment section with words of encouragement, congratulations, and prayers:

@demo_pumpin said:

"How many rooms I get now? I no wan hear story o, you know say I dey talk am now."

@ojulewastudio wrote:

"This awesome. As many as are believing God for theirs this year, God will do yours."

@swagboyjay_ commented:

"Olorun Spyro, Oranmonise Fayaati!😍 Show off God’s glory joor! The world must hear!"

@elizabethojoolamide added:

"Congratulations 🎊 I absolutely love your pool and the fact that you're loud about Jesus ❤️."

@adeolaawokoya shared:

"Make God your business oooo, he would carry you on his head - Spyro HSAP12."

@ajebodcomedian said:

"Congratulations Spyro.. I know how hard you worked and I am proud of You.. Bless Up ❤️🔥."

@milo__olorin declared:

"I’m not ashamed to be a JESUS BOY either. By my God, greater works than this I shall do ❤️. Congratulations Spyro ❤️."

@official.pshawdy prayed:

"Congratulations 🎉👏 Before the end of 2025, I shall be congratulated too! Amen!!! 🙏."

Paulo’s daughter blasts Spyro over interview

After opening up about his ordeal during his time at Paul Okoye, also known as Pauloo’s record labl, Vanessa Okoye, the daughter of music executive, reacted angrily to Spyro.

Taking to her Instagram page, Vanessa called Spyro a one-hit wonder.

Not stopping there, the petite lady further said the singer was talking rubbish in the interview he granted about her father.

