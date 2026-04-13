Lagos State Police Command launched a high-priority investigation into the fatal shooting of a popular socialite in Lagos

The victim, popularly known as Agali, was attacked around 11:30 pm on April 11, 2026, along National Stadium Bridge in Surulere, raising security concerns

Adeyinkan was rushed to Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, where he was confirmed dead as police said no suspects had yet been identified

Lagos state - A prominent social figure, Adedipe Adeyinkan, has been fatally shot in Lagos.

The Lagos state police command announced that it has commenced a high-priority investigation into the tragic killing.

Top Nigerian Socialite Assassinated at Midnight in Lagos as Video Emerges

Source: Twitter

Adeyinkan, widely known as “Agali”, was attacked late on Saturday night, April 11, along the National Stadium Bridge in the Surulere area, an incident that has triggered widespread reactions across the city and on social media, PM News reported.

Incident occurred late at night on major bridge

According to official accounts, the shooting happened at about 11:30 pm on April 11, 2026, while the victim was traveling inward towards Iponri.

Details surrounding the attackers and their motive remain unclear. However, the bold nature of the assault on a major roadway has heightened concerns about security, particularly during nighttime hours in the Surulere axis.

Victim confirmed dead at hospital

Following the attack, bystanders and emergency responders rushed Adeyinkan to Mainland General Hospital in Yaba.

Despite efforts by medical personnel to save his life, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the facility.

Police launch investigation, no suspects yet

In a statement issued on Sunday, April 12, the police confirmed both the identity of the victim and the circumstances of the incident.

Top Nigerian Socialite Assassinated at Midnight in Lagos as Video Emerges

Source: Twitter

“The Command is aware of the shooting incident involving Adedipe Adeyinkan, popularly known as ‘Agali’. The victim was rushed to Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, where he was confirmed dead,” the police stated.

Authorities have yet to identify any suspects or determine whether the killing was a targeted attack or a failed robbery.

The Command added that investigations are ongoing to “ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident” and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

Rivers King escapes assassination

Legit.ng previously reported that the King of the ancient Bangha Kingdom in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers state, His Royal Majesty Suanu Baridam, has narrowly escaped death after gunmen opened fire on his vehicle on Sunday, January 25.

The first-class monarch was reportedly attacked along the Taabaa Junction–Sogho axis while returning from an engagement in Okwale community, all within Khana LGA. Sources said the assailants attempted to stop the monarch’s vehicle, but the driver refused to halt. The gunmen subsequently opened fire, injuring the king in the leg, while the driver also sustained gunshot wounds.

Although the motive for the attack could not be confirmed as of the time of filing this report, preliminary findings suggested that the gunmen intended to assassinate the traditional ruler. This incident marks the second time King Baridam has survived an assassination attempt. He is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Port Harcourt.

Source: Legit.ng