BREAKING: Boy Who Stood In Front Of Peter Obi's Convoy Finally Freed From Kirikiri Prison
Quadri Yusuf Alabi, the 17-year-old who made headlines during the 2023 elections by boldly standing in front of the convoy of presidential candidate Peter Obi, has been freed from the Kirikiri Medium Security Custodial Centre.
The teenager’s freedom was secured after a court ruling on 17th April, 2025, which cleared him of all charges of armed robbery that had been falsely laid against him by the Lagos State Police.
Source: Legit.ng
