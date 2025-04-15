A 35-year-old Tiv mother of three, Kpadoo Lazarus-Uwua, has allegedly been murdered by a minor Fulani herder during a dispute over fishing in Imon community

The incident, which involved the victim being hacked to death with a machete, has sparked outrage but the Tiv community have condemned the act and called for justice

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police Force in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital have taken action

Residents of Imon community in the Adudu Chiefdom of Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa state were thrown into mourning following the alleged killing of a 35-year-old Tiv woman by a suspected herder in the area.

The deceased, identified as Kpadoo Lazarus-Uwua, was allegedly attacked by the minor while carrying out fishing activities in a stream in the community on March 26, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, the victim, who was accused of polluting the stream by the minor, died in a pool of her blood as a result of severe machete cuts from the suspected herder.

Meanwhile, the news of the untimely death of Lazarus-Uwua has led to a fresh tension in the community, but the Tiv indigenes have so far maintained the peace to allow for a smooth investigation into the matter.

Following similar incident in the community, the Imon community, called on the Nasarawa state government led by Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule to urgently proffer a lasting solution to the spate of killings in the area.

Speaking on the incident, a family member identified as Mathew Aondo, called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

He urged Fulani leaders in the area to caution their young herders to refrain from their heinous acts capable of pitting other ethnic groups against them which could destabilise the existing peace in the area and the state in general.

Aondo said of the deceased:

“Kpadoo Lazarus-Uwua, a mother of three, was full of energy and expectations of a fulfilled life for herself and her family. Her life was cut short on March 26, 2025, when a disagreement broke out over fishing activities around a river area, which the minor herder allegedly accused her of polluting.

“We are calling on the state government to investigate the matter.”

The remains of the deceased had since been deposited in a morgue, just as the suspect is currently being investigated at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Lafia, the state capital.

Note: We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

