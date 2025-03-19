The US Embassy in Nigeria announced the EducationUSA Sub-Saharan Study in the U.S. Virtual Fair, scheduled for April 8, 2025, inviting students to explore academic opportunities in the United States

Abuja, Nigeria – The US Embassy in Nigeria has announced the highly anticipated EducationUSA Sub-Saharan Study in the U.S. Virtual Fair, set to take place on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

In an X post shared on March 18, the embassy invited students from Sub-Saharan Africa to join this free virtual event, which will provide insights into opportunities for undergraduate and graduate studies in the United States.

The fair will feature representatives from over 120 undergraduate and 80 graduate schools, offering a unique platform for participants to explore scholarships, admissions, and application guidance.

Comprehensive insights into US higher education

Organised by EducationUSA, a global network of over 430 student advising centres sponsored by the US Department of State, the virtual fair aims to promote American higher education by providing students with accurate and detailed information.

While EducationUSA is not a scholarship provider, the event enables participants to connect directly with accredited US universities and colleges to learn about available academic and financial aid opportunities.

Details of the virtual fair

The event is divided into two sessions:

Undergraduate fair

Time: 1:00–3:30 PM GMT (2:00–4:30 PM WAT)

Graduate fair

Time: 4:30–7:00 PM GMT (5:30–8:00 PM WAT)

The fair will take place via Zoom/Google Sites, allowing students from anywhere in Sub-Saharan Africa to participate.

Registration remains open until the end of the event, and interested students can secure their spot by completing the online registration form.

Valuable resource for aspiring students

This virtual fair provides a unique opportunity for potential students to meet directly with admissions representatives, ask questions, and gain valuable insights into the application process for studying in the United States.

It also serves as a platform to explore a wide range of accredited academic programs and institutional offerings tailored to the needs of international students.

How to get involved

Students interested in attending the EducationUSA Sub-Saharan Study in the U.S. Virtual Fair are encouraged to register early to secure their participation.

Any inquiries about the event can be directed to the EducationUSA Sub-Saharan Africa Team at africaconnection@educationusa.org.

