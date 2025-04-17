Easter 2025: UK Announces Shutdown of Offices in Nigeria, “British High Commission Will Be Closed"
- The British High Commission announced it would be closed on Friday, April 18, (Good Friday) and April 21, 2025 (Easter Monday)
- Legit.ng reports that 'UK in Nigeria' disclosed that normal operations will resume on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 a day after the holiday
- The announcement was made via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), advising individuals to plan their visits accordingly
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.
Abuja, Nigeria – The United Kingdom (UK) Embassy in Nigeria announced on Thursday, April 17, that it would be close its offices on Friday, April 18, 2025, in observance of Good Friday.
Legit.ng reports that the UK Embassy's offices would also not be open to visitors on Monday, April 21. The day, Easter 2025, is public holiday in Nigeria.
Notification from the UK embassy
The announcement, made via a post on X (formerly Twitter), informed the public that normal operations would resume on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
Good Friday and Easter are major Christian holidays commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
In its official statement, the UK Embassy wrote:
“The British High Commission, Nigeria will be closed on Friday 18th April (Good Friday) and Monday the 21st April (Easter Monday), 2025 for the #Easter Holidays.
"We wish all Christians and all those celebrating a Happy Easter!"
The X post can ve viewed below:
The notice serves as a reminder to individuals and entities seeking consular services to plan their visits accordingly.
UK embassy in Nigeria
The UK Embassy in Nigeria, officially the British High Commission, is located in Abuja and has a Deputy High Commission in Lagos. The High Commission in Abuja is the main diplomatic mission, while the Deputy High Commission in Lagos handles consular services. It is also worth noting that the High Commission in Abuja covers consular services for the states of Nigeria.
Furthermore, the UK works with Nigeria on development projects, focusing on areas like science, technology, and innovation.
Nigerians seeking to visit the UK for various purposes (tourism, education, work, and others) often require to contact the UK embassy. The applicants need to apply for a UK visa, a process that typically takes about 30 days, according to Immigration Advice Service.
Read more Easter 2025:
- When is Easter in 2025? How is the date determined every year?
- Easter 2025: Nigerian government declares two-day holiday
- All schools, banks and government offices to close for 48 hours
- 'Plan ahead': Easter, other public holidays FG will declare in March/April 2025, full list emerges
Good Friday/Easter: US Embassy to close offices in Nigeria
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Embassy in Nigeria would close its offices on April 18 and April 21 in observance of Good Friday and Easter Monday.
In its usual tradition, the embassy encouraged applicants to utilise online resources for general inquiries and emergency assistance. It would also reassure the public that services would promptly resume after the Easter weekend, with staff returning to regular duties.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.