The British High Commission announced it would be closed on Friday, April 18, (Good Friday) and April 21, 2025 (Easter Monday)

Legit.ng reports that 'UK in Nigeria' disclosed that normal operations will resume on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 a day after the holiday

The announcement was made via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), advising individuals to plan their visits accordingly

Abuja, Nigeria – The United Kingdom (UK) Embassy in Nigeria announced on Thursday, April 17, that it would be close its offices on Friday, April 18, 2025, in observance of Good Friday.

Legit.ng reports that the UK Embassy's offices would also not be open to visitors on Monday, April 21. The day, Easter 2025, is public holiday in Nigeria.

Notification from the UK embassy

The announcement, made via a post on X (formerly Twitter), informed the public that normal operations would resume on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Good Friday and Easter are major Christian holidays commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

In its official statement, the UK Embassy wrote:

“The British High Commission, Nigeria will be closed on Friday 18th April (Good Friday) and Monday the 21st April (Easter Monday), 2025 for the #Easter Holidays.

"We wish all Christians and all those celebrating a Happy Easter!"

The notice serves as a reminder to individuals and entities seeking consular services to plan their visits accordingly.

UK embassy in Nigeria

The UK Embassy in Nigeria, officially the British High Commission, is located in Abuja and has a Deputy High Commission in Lagos. The High Commission in Abuja is the main diplomatic mission, while the Deputy High Commission in Lagos handles consular services. It is also worth noting that the High Commission in Abuja covers consular services for the states of Nigeria.

Furthermore, the UK works with Nigeria on development projects, focusing on areas like science, technology, and innovation.

Nigerians seeking to visit the UK for various purposes (tourism, education, work, and others) often require to contact the UK embassy. The applicants need to apply for a UK visa, a process that typically takes about 30 days, according to Immigration Advice Service.

