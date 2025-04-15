The Federal Government has announced two-day public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday. The dates declared are Friday, April 18 and Monday, April 21.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the holidays on behalf of the Federal Government.

FG declares Friday and Monday as public holiday

Tunji-Ojo extended heartfelt congratulations to Christians across the country on this joyous occasion.

