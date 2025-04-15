Breaking: FG Declares Two Days Holidays for Easter
The Federal Government has announced two-day public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday. The dates declared are Friday, April 18 and Monday, April 21.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the holidays on behalf of the Federal Government.
Tunji-Ojo extended heartfelt congratulations to Christians across the country on this joyous occasion.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng