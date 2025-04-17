Nigerian banks and other financial institutions will be closing their branches across the country

The closure is to comply with the public holiday announced by the federal government to mark the Easter holiday

The banks are expecting customers to use electronic channels, including ATMs, USSD, and others

Nigerian commercial banks, including Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa, Access Bank and other financial institutions nationwide, will be closed on Friday, April 18 and Monday, April 21.

This is in observance of this year’s (2025) Easter Celebration, a Christian festival which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ

FG declares public holiday

In a post shared on X, the Federal Government declared Friday and Monday as public holidays to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who congratulated Christians across the country on the occasion of Easter.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Magdalene Ajani, the Minister highlighted the significance of Easter, urging Nigerians to emulate the virtues of love and sacrifice demonstrated by Jesus Christ in his death for humanity’s redemption.

Tunji-Ojo also urged citizens to use the holiday period to pray for the country’s peace, unity, and stability.

He reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at driving national development.

He further encouraged Nigerians to show love and kindness to one another and extended warm Easter wishes to Christians and all citizens.

Bank workers to observe public holiday

Nigerian banks have sent out messages via email and social media platforms to announce the closure of branches nationwide.

They advised customers who were expected to make transactions using electronic banking services.

The major types of E-banking are online Internet banking, mobile banking, USSD, and Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

Wema Bank's message to customers reads:

Notice of Easter holiday closure Dear valued customer,

Please be informed that all our branches will be closed for the Easter holidays from Friday, April 18, 2025, to Monday, April 21, 2025. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

"During this period, we encourage you to make use of our alternative banking channels for all your financial needs: ATM, Apps Internet banking."

Also, UBA wrote:

"In observance of the Easter holiday, all our branches will be closed on Friday, 18th April, and Monday, 21st April 2025.

"Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, 22nd April 2025."

Nigerian banks profits

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that some of Nigeria’s biggest banks, such as Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, UBA, Stanbic IBTC, and Fidelity Bank, reported record profits in their 2024 financial year despite the tough economy, inflation, naira depreciation, and reduced purchasing power.

The five banks posted a profit after tax of N3.317 trillion, with financial experts warning that, in dollar terms, these figures paint a different scenario as the naira has depreciated by about 70% against the dollar.

Some of Nigeria’s biggest banks, such as Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, UBA, Stanbic IBTC, and Fidelity Bank, reported record profits in 2024.

