The Trump administration has proposed closing nearly 30 embassies and consulates worldwide, signaling a substantial shift in U.S. diplomatic strategy

Recommendations from the State Department suggest resizing operations in Somalia and Iraq and consolidating consular support in larger missions

While the initiative aligns with federal government reduction efforts, final approval remains uncertain amid concerns over international relations and security impacts

The Trump administration has evaluated the potential closure of almost 30 embassies and consulates worldwide, marking a dramatic shift in the United States’ diplomatic strategy.

According to an internal State Department document acquired by CNN, the proposal also includes significant reductions in operations at US diplomatic missions in Somalia and Iraq—key hubs in the nation's counterterrorism initiatives.

Trump Reportedly Considering Closing Some US Embassies in Africa, Affected Countries Mentioned. Photo credit: Win McName/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Resizing diplomatic outposts as federal government shrinks

This initiative aligns with broader efforts by the Trump administration, propelled by the Elon Musk-backed Department of Government Efficiency, to scale down federal operations.

The plan has yet to receive approval from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, leaving the fate of these proposals uncertain.

Embassies in Europe, Africa, and Asia under threat

The document suggests the closure of 10 embassies and 17 consulates. Among the embassies identified are those in Malta, Luxembourg, Lesotho, the Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, and South Sudan.

Consulates affected include five in France, two in Germany, and additional outposts in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and South Korea.

For embassies earmarked for closure, such as those in Malta and Luxembourg, ambassadorial nominees have already been announced.

Key considerations behind proposed closures

The decision-making process reportedly evaluated consular workloads, operational costs per US direct hire, facility conditions, and security ratings.

The plan envisions neighbouring diplomatic outposts taking on responsibilities for the shuttered embassies, with flexibility to establish light-footprint "FLEX-style" posts in strategic locations.

Trump Reportedly Considering Closing Some US Embassies in Africa, Affected Countries Mentioned. Photo credit: Douglas Sacha/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

No official state department confirmation

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce refrained from commenting on the proposal, stating, “I would suggest that you check with the White House and the President of the US as they continue to work on their budget plan and what they submit to Congress.”

Diplomatic missions as vital tools of US influence

Embassies and consulates serve critical roles beyond visa processing and support for American citizens abroad.

They collect strategic information and function as key components of US diplomacy, particularly in countering nations like China.

Despite their importance, most consulates operate with a relatively small workforce, a factor likely under consideration in these proposed closures.

As the Trump administration contemplates reshaping America's global diplomatic presence, the potential impacts on international relations and counterterrorism efforts remain to be seen.

US cancels all visas of an entire African country

Legit.ng earlier reported that United States has revoked all visas issued to South Sudanese passport holders, citing the African nation’s refusal to accept its repatriated citizens.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced this decision on April 5, adding that South Sudanese citizens would also be barred from entering the US at ports of entry.

According to the BBC, Rubio criticised South Sudan’s transitional government for failing to cooperate with repatriation efforts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng