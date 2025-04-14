A fatal accident occurred at the Uduma Junction area of the Uburu community in the Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state

A female adult and a nine-month-old baby passengers in the bus died in the auto crash on Sunday, April 13, 2025

The victims were travelling back to their station after a burial ceremony at Okporike, Abakaliki, when the tragic incident occurred

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Uburu, Ebonyi state - A female adult and a nine-month-old baby have lost their lives in a road accident at the Uduma Junction area of the Uburu community in the Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

The passengers were returning from a burial ceremony at Okporike, Abakaliki.

Source: Original

As reported by The Punch, community sources said the bus lost control and collided with another vehicle while navigating a sharp bend at high speed.

The bus, carrying about 25 people, including children, somersaulted three times, resulting in severe injuries to the passengers.

Locals within the community rushed the victims to the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, Uburu, where they were confirmed dead.

The Public Relations Officer of DUFUTH, Agwụ Nwogo, said the victims were travelling back to their station after a burial ceremony at Okporike, Abakaliki, when the tragic incident occurred.

Nwogo said the victims were indigenes of Ebonyi State but reside in Imo State

He made this known in a statement issued on Monday, April 14, 2025.

He disclosed that two passengers were confirmed dead on arrival, while 23 others sustained serious injuries, ranging from crushed hand injuries, fractures, lacerations, and severe traumatic brain injuries.

“As of today, 18 patients, including the driver, are receiving treatment at DUFUTH’s accident and emergency department, surgery ward, and Intensive Care Unit.

“Four patients with minor injuries were stabilised and discharged after receiving treatment.”

Nwogo, however, said an 11-month-old child who sustained severe traumatic brain injury remains in critical condition.

He added that the baby was admitted to the intensive care unit, where she is being supported by an artificial respirator due to failing respiration.

Tragedy as four gospel ministers die In Ogun auto crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fatal crash on the Ikorodu-Sagamu Expressway in Ogun state claimed the lives of four popular gospel musicians in Nigeria.

The victims are Evangelist Ayodeji Kekerejesu, Evangelist Lyanu Joseph, Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the gospel singers who lost their lives in the collision are from the same family.

12 burnt to death in Benin-Auchi road crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck along Benin-Auchi highway as 12 passengers were burnt to death.

As reported by the press, the tragedy happened in an accident involving a truck and a Toyota Hiace bus.

According to authorities, the bus, which departed from Zuba in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and was heading to Benin, collided with an oncoming truck en route to Auchi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng