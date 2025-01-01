Full List of Public Holidays and Other Important Days Nigerians Will Observe in 2025
- Nigerians have welcomed the year 2025 with great joy despite the political and economic challenges facing the country
- The people are looking for greater opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals as President Bola Tinubu's reforms take shape
- However, there are some public holidays which will be announced as the year counts down as well as some special days which Nigerians will observe in 2025
As the world welcomes the year 2025, Nigeria is poised to continue its journey of growth and development.
As the government's policies and reforms take shape, 2025 is expected to bring new opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals.
Here are the public holidays in Nigeria for the year 2025:
New Year Holiday
The New Year holiday was celebrated on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, marking the beginning of a new year.
Eid-el-Fitr
Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025 (subject to the sighting of the moon), mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.
Easter Holidays
- Good Friday: Friday, April 18, 2025, is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
- Easter Monday and Monday: April 20 and 21, 2025, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
International Workers Day
Thursday, May 1, 2025, also known as Labour Day or May Day, commemorates the struggles and sacrifices of workers.
Democracy Day
Wednesday, June 12, 2024, celebrates Nigeria's return to democracy in 1999.
Eid-el-Kabir
Saturday and Sunday, June 7 and 8, 2025 (subject to the sighting of the moon), marks the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Eid-el-Maulud
Monday, September 5, 2025, commemorates the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.
Nigeria Independence Day
Wednesday, October 1, 2025, celebrates Nigeria's independence from British colonial rule.
Christmas Holidays
- Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25, 2025, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.
- Boxing Day: Friday, December 26, 2025, traditionally celebrated in Great Britain and some Commonwealth countries.
Other important dates in 2024 include:
Valentine's Day and Ash Wednesday
Friday, February 14, 2025, marks Valentine's Day and Ash Wednesday, March 4, 2025.
International Women's Day
Saturday, March 8, 2025, celebrates women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements.
Children's Day
Tuesday, May 27, 2025, is a public holiday for primary and secondary school children.
Isese Day
Some states in Southwest Nigeria may declare a public holiday to commemorate Isese Day, celebrating Yoruba culture and traditions.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng