Nigerians have welcomed the year 2025 with great joy despite the political and economic challenges facing the country

The people are looking for greater opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals as President Bola Tinubu's reforms take shape

However, there are some public holidays which will be announced as the year counts down as well as some special days which Nigerians will observe in 2025

As the world welcomes the year 2025, Nigeria is poised to continue its journey of growth and development.

As the government's policies and reforms take shape, 2025 is expected to bring new opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Public holidays Nigerians will observe in 2025 Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Here are the public holidays in Nigeria for the year 2025:

New Year Holiday

The New Year holiday was celebrated on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, marking the beginning of a new year.

Eid-el-Fitr

Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025 (subject to the sighting of the moon), mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

Easter Holidays

Good Friday: Friday, April 18, 2025, is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Easter Monday and Monday: April 20 and 21, 2025, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

International Workers Day

Thursday, May 1, 2025, also known as Labour Day or May Day, commemorates the struggles and sacrifices of workers.

Democracy Day

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, celebrates Nigeria's return to democracy in 1999.

Eid-el-Kabir

Saturday and Sunday, June 7 and 8, 2025 (subject to the sighting of the moon), marks the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid-el-Maulud

Monday, September 5, 2025, commemorates the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Nigeria Independence Day

Wednesday, October 1, 2025, celebrates Nigeria's independence from British colonial rule.

Christmas Holidays

Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25, 2025, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Boxing Day: Friday, December 26, 2025, traditionally celebrated in Great Britain and some Commonwealth countries.

Other important dates in 2024 include:

Valentine's Day and Ash Wednesday

Friday, February 14, 2025, marks Valentine's Day and Ash Wednesday, March 4, 2025.

International Women's Day

Saturday, March 8, 2025, celebrates women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements.

Children's Day

Tuesday, May 27, 2025, is a public holiday for primary and secondary school children.

Isese Day

Some states in Southwest Nigeria may declare a public holiday to commemorate Isese Day, celebrating Yoruba culture and traditions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng