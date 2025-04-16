Schools, banks, and government offices will shut down for 48 hours on April 18 and April 21, following the Federal Government's declaration of Easter public holidays

Schools, banks, and government offices across Nigeria will shut down for 48 hours starting on Friday, April 18, and continuing through Monday, April 21.

This closure comes in following the observance of the Easter holiday, as declared by the Federal Government.

All Schools, Banks and Government Offices To Close For 48 Hours as Details Emerge

Source: Getty Images

The announcement, made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, marks the official recognition of Good Friday and Easter Monday, key dates in the Christian calendar commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The closure will affect various sectors, ensuring that Nigerians can fully participate in the religious observance.

FG calls for reflection, prayer, and unity

Following the declaration of the public holidays, the Minister emphasized the importance of reflecting on the virtues of love and sacrifice embodied in the Easter message.

In a statement released by the Ministry, Tunji-Ojo urged citizens to embrace these virtues, using the holiday period for prayer and reflection.

“We encourage all Nigerians to take this opportunity to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of our nation.

“Let us all use this time to extend goodwill to our neighbours through acts of kindness and generosity," Tunji-Ojo said.

Support for national growth and development

The Minister also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to fostering national growth and development, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He reassured citizens that the government remains focused on ensuring progress and stability across the country.

“We are dedicated to building a prosperous future for Nigeria, in line with President Tinubu’s vision of a united and thriving nation,” Tunji-Ojo added.

The Minister extended his warmest Easter greetings to Nigerians, particularly Christians, wishing them a joyful and peaceful celebration.

He also encouraged all citizens to embrace the spirit of the season, regardless of faith, and to carry forward the values of love and togetherness.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, I wish all Nigerians a blissful Easter holiday, and encourage everyone to use this time to reflect and connect with others in a spirit of goodwill," Tunji-Ojo said.

Source: Legit.ng