A security vehicle attached to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has reportedly been carted away by criminals during Juma’at prayers in Abuja on Friday

The vehicle was parked opposite the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) complex in Area 10 and went missing while the ONSA official attended prayers

Reacting, the FCT Police Command has launched a citywide stop-and-search operation and assured the public that all resources are being deployed to recover the vehicle and apprehend the culprits

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - In a dramatic move, an official Toyota Hilux escort vehicle belonging to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) was reportedly stolen during Juma’at prayers in Abuja on Friday, April 11, prompting a swift response from security agencies.

NSA official vehicle stolen during Friday prayers

NSA Ribadu’s office security vehicle stole during Juma’at prayer in Abuja. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nuhu Ribadu

Source: Facebook

The incident occurred in broad daylight around 1:05 p.m on Friday, the vehicle was parked opposite the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) complex in Area 10.

As reported by Vanguard, the ONSA official had reportedly left the vehicle to attend prayers at a nearby mosque. Upon returning, the vehicle was found missing.

Security expert, Zagazola Makama, confirmed the theft in a post shared on his X page.

He noted that the matter was promptly reported to the Garki Police Division around 2:00 p.m. Law enforcement officials were said to have responded immediately.

Police launch stop-and-search operation

Police begin search for ONSA's stolen vehicle in Abuja. Photo credit: Jaridar Arewa

Source: Facebook

In response, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command launched a citywide stop-and-search operation across all checkpoints and entry/exit points in the capital to track down the suspects and recover the stolen vehicle.

Police authorities further confirmed that investigations are ongoing and all available resources are being deployed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Continuing, the FCT command reassured the public of its commitment to recovering the stolen Hilux and enhancing the safety of lives and property within the capital.

Meanwhile, the incident has raised fresh concerns about the state of security in Abuja, even in supposedly secure zones.

However, the ongoing police response signals a determined effort to restore public confidence.

