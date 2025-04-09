The Nigeria Police Force has deployed elite tactical units, drones, and armored vehicles to Plateau State following deadly attacks that began in late March

DIG Kwazhi Dali Yakubu is leading the operation, coordinating with Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang to restore security and prevent further violence

Authorities urge residents to cooperate with security forces as investigations continue to track down perpetrators and ensure long-term peace

Following a wave of brutal attacks that have rocked Plateau State since late March, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered an urgent and extensive deployment of tactical units to restore order and prevent further bloodshed.

The renewed violence, which began on March 28 in Bokkos Local Government Area, has left dozens dead and many more injured, with communities reeling from the devastation.

Egbetokun directs deputy to head operation

In a bold move to address the deteriorating security situation, the IGP directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Kwazhi Dali Yakubu, to personally oversee the intervention efforts on the ground.

DIG Yakubu arrived in Plateau State on April 8, where he began a high-level coordination of security resources aimed at stabilizing the crisis.

The response package includes a range of reinforcements, such as highly trained tactical squads, surveillance drones, Armored Personnel Carriers, helicopters, and Special Intervention Squad platoons.

These assets are being strategically stationed in volatile areas, especially in Bokkos and nearby communities, to deter further violence and secure vulnerable populations.

DIG pays Plateau governor courtesy visit

During his visit, DIG Yakubu met with the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang. The visit served a dual purpose - offering condolences on behalf of the IGP to the families of victims and the broader community, and initiating discussions on long-term peace strategies.

According to the police, the meeting also focused on identifying root causes of the unrest and formulating a multi-pronged approach to stopping the cycle of violence.

"The IGP has specifically tasked the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations (DIG DOPs), DIG Kwazhi Dali Yakubu, mni., to lead and coordinate this critical intervention," a police statement said.

The force assured the public that it is taking the situation seriously and is committed to protecting all citizens and holding those responsible for the attacks accountable.

Emphasis was placed on community engagement and intelligence gathering, as police called on residents to support ongoing investigations by providing credible information.

The Inspector-General reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to working alongside the Plateau State Government, local leaders, and other security agencies in a concerted effort to return calm and stability to the region.

Tinubu orders nationwide manhunt for Plateau attackers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had ordered a nationwide security crackdown following deadly attacks in several Plateau State communities that left multiple people dead and properties destroyed.

The coordinated assaults occurred in Ruwi, Hurti, and Tadai communities in Bokkos Local Government Area, as well as Manguna and Dafo villages, plunging residents into mourning and displacing families.

