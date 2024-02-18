Afrobeats singer Burna Boy has fired back at his older colleague Eedris Abulkareem after the latter said he does not know him as an African giant

In a throwback video, Eedris had criticised him for being arrogant and not respecting those older than him in the industry

He further praised Davido for touching lives and still maintaining his cool, and the video got several reactions

Enough has not been heard about veteran Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem and his decision to tackle his younger colleague Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy. The 'Last Last' crooner has also fired back at him.

The 'Jaga Jaga' singer had said that Burna revealing that no one helped him in the Nigerian music industry is stupid talk, in a chat with the Honest Brunch podcast. In a throwback video, Eedris was also seen asking the singer to calm down because he is not the African giant.

He added that other Afrobeats singers David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, joined the industry before him. Moreover, Davido is the odogwu himself, not Burna.

These statements provoked the 'Ye' crooner, who took to X to blast Eedris, who survived kidney disease in 2022. Eedris said in the video:

"You are not behaving like a Yoruba person. Please take it easy dude. Davido and Wizkid have been there before you. You never reach giant of Africa. You never reach odogwu, na Davido be the odogwu, and na only him I know. I don't know you. This is because he has added value to the lives of people and it is showing. He is not talking anybody's shine and he also has responsibilities. Una wey we help, una no dey do anything. Una go still dey talk anyhow."

Burna Boy responds to Eedris

In a now deleted tweet on X, Burna lashed out at Eedris, blaming those who contributed money for him when he was down with kidney disease. His wife Sekinah later donated a kidney for him and he carried out a successful transplant.

Burna tweeted:

"Abdulkareem, abi na wetin dem dey call your papa, I no blame you. I blame people wey donate money for your hospital bills. And I wish say you be person wey fit enter the kind places wey I dey dey, make we use mistake jam."

See the video of Eedris tackling Burna Boy and his response below:

Fans react to Eedris and Burna's drama

Several fans of the musicians have reacted to the ongoing drama. Check out their comments below:

@her_majestyjoy:

"Loool the worst thing a man will do to himself is lie to himself. Can David pull the type of crowd Burna pulls overseas? Burna Boy is bigger than Odogwu actually."

@ericdarktommy:

"Eedris too was once the top in Nigeria one time, meaning that you can't be king for life, and that's the meaning of asegbe kosi ase pamo loku. You can never reign so."

@princesskuyet:

"If not for see finish, how Burna boy go pass him generation go de insult Eedris."

@aracelicruzames:

"Davido is a family man and still balling....who Burna Boy dey feed? Let him have kids and family responsibilities, then we can compare him with Davido... He is a good musician and not a responsible guy."

@iam_blecare:

"Burna did well by dragging him...... He's been a hater all along."

@bliss.micheal:

"But y’all don’t find this disrespectful nah c’mon y’all tripping, so this one no day disrespectful enough."

@akuhdinanwa_:

"He doesn’t need to be known by you."

@iamtoljem:

"All shades of disrespectful, of all things, you used his health to come for him, C’monn."

@da_black007:

"Depression dey worry this one joor. Say the truth senior brah."

