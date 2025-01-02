Kenny Ogungbe has stated that veteran artist, Eedris Abdulkareem helped him many years ago when he was in an urgent need

He was a guest on Nedu Wazobia's FM's show, Honest Bunch podcast where he spoke about the music industry

Fans were impressed by the generosity of the singer and praised him while dragging 2Baba for not helping out

Veteran broadcaster and music entrepreneur, Kenny Ogungbe, has recounted the help he got from iconic artist, Eedris Abdulkareem, many years ago.

Ogungbe appeared on Nedu's show, the Honest Bunch podcast, and spoke glowingly about some artists.

According to him, the music star, who had a kidney transplant sometime ago, came to his rescue years ago when he needed help.

He disclosed that the Nigeria Jagajagba crooner gave him N2 million to pay his children's school fees.

According to Ogungbe, he didn't tell the singer, who marked his wedding anniversary months ago, but he figured it out and gave him the money.

The broadcaster mentioned that he has a lot of respect for Eedris and his dear wife.

Kenny Ogungbe advises Idris

In the recording, Ogungbe shared the advice he gave to Eedris back in the days. He said he told him not marry more than one wife.

Sharing the reason for his advice, Ogungbe disclosed that he was from a polygamous family, and he knew how things were while growing up.

When asked about the artist that was close to him apart from Eedris., Ogungbe mentioned Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba's name.

However, he said that 2Baba has never given him N2 million before.

What fans said about Kenny Ogungbe's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of Kenny Ogungbe speaking about Eedris. Here are some of the comments below:

@bayonlearashi:

"Agbalagba has spoken. I respect this egbon a lot."

@traditionellle:

"He has a good sense of humour."

@greatseunrec:

"To put it in perspective, that's about 30m Naira today."

@melly_wiz:

"Eedris is more than Artiste is a good human in this world I remember his late son for calaba people (oh my calaba love ooo)"

@iam__jaypee1111:

"God bless all the good people with good heart out there , God bless all the people who are kind not because they expect something in return but because kindness is literally a lifestyle."

@iam_nollycee:

"2 baba never gave me 2 million."

@hollayinka18:

"Do good by people.They won’t forget."

@cuttie_billyton:

"Kennis music ,na legendary be this."

@biggerwhailer

"When you re a good man. You are whom God want u to be not what people think you maybe or be .. Just have a good friend close to u . God bless every real one that had ever turn up for me."

@sammyadesh_d_triller:

"This is amazingly beautiful."

@emerald_debby:

"Polygamy is never an option never."

