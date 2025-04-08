Founder of Defunct Diamond Bank, Pascal Dozie, Dies at 85, Tinubu Reacts
- Chief Pascal Dozie, founder of the defunct Diamond Bank and former MTN Nigeria chairman, has reportedly passed away
- His family announced his demise on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, and noted he died at age 85, a day before his 86th birthday
- President Bola Tinubu has penned a glowing tribute to Dozie, describing him as a visionary leader and pioneer in Nigeria’s banking and telecommunications sectors
State House, Abuja - Pascal Gabriel Dozie, founder of the defunct Diamond Bank Plc and former chairman of MTN Nigeria, has reportedly died at the age of 85.
According to reports, family sources disclosed that he died in the early hours of Tuesday, April 8, 2025, just a day before his 86th birthday, after a battle with an age-related illness.
Reacting, on Tuesday, April 8, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the Dozie family, the business community, and all Nigerians.
This was revealed in a statement by the presidency shared on X and sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday.
Tinubu described Chief Pascal Dozie, OON, as a visionary whose contributions to Nigeria’s economic architecture left an enduring legacy.
"As the founder of Diamond Bank and the pioneer Chairman of MTN Nigeria, he was at the forefront of two of the most transformative sectors in Nigeria’s development journey: banking and telecommunications.
"Chief Dozie, a steadfast believer in Nigeria’s vast potential, was pivotal in shaping the financial services industry and expanding access to mobile connectivity nationwide. His influential leadership extended well beyond corporate boardrooms.
"In addition to his business acumen, Chief Dozie served as a former director at the Central Bank of Nigeria, President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, dedicating decades of service to national policy formulation, private sector development, and youth empowerment," the statement noted.
President Tinubu lauded Chief Dozie, further describing him as a “a rare breed business leader whose wisdom, humility, and pioneering efforts laid a foundation upon which many continue to build. His passing is a profound loss to the private sector and Nigeria.”
According to the presidency, Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of Chief Dozie’s soul and extends his condolences to his wife, children, and extended family.
The president called upon the Nigerian private sector to honour Chief Dozie’s memory by upholding the values of integrity, innovation, and nation-building, for which he was renowned.
Tinubu reacts as Edwin Clark dies
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu described the death of PANDEF leader Chief Edwin Clark as a deep loss.
In a statement by a presidential aide, Tinubu extended his condolences to Edwin Clark's family, the Ijaw nation, the people of the Niger Delta and the state government.
Chief Edwin Clark reportedly died at the age of 97 on Monday night, February 17, 2025; the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family confirmed in a terse statement and shared further details.
