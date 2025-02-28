Anike Agbaje-Williams, the first face to appear on African television, has sadly passed away at the age of 88 in Ibadan, Oyo state capital

Banji Sokoya, announced her demise via a statement released to the press on Thursday, February 27, for the family

Agbaje-Williams made history on October 31, 1959, as the first person to appear on Western Nigerian Television, Africa’s first television station, now known as the Nigerian Television Authority

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Anike Agbaje-Williams, the first face to appear on African television, is reported dead.

Anike Agbaje-Williams passes away at 88

Broadcasting icon Anike Agbaje-Williams has been reported dead. Photo credit: Anike Agbaje-Williams

Source: UGC

Agbaje-Williams, who reportedly died at age 88, was the first face on African television after she appeared on the Western Nigerian Television (WNTV) station on October 31, 1959.

The WNTV, now the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), was the first television station in Africa.

As reported by The Cable on Friday, February 28, she was also said to have been the first voice heard on Western Nigerian Broadcasting Service (WNBS), Africa’s first commercial radio station, earning the nickname “Double-First”.

Family releases statement as Anike Agbaje-Williams dies

Agbaje-Williams during her days at Western Nigerian Television (WNTV), now the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). Photo credit: Radio Nigeria Ibadan

Source: UGC

In a statement signed by Banji Sokoya, on Thursday, February 27, for the family, said Agbaje-Williams died in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, where she had lived most of her life.

“Her death is a moment of great sadness for the entire family, and her loss would be greatly felt by all those who knew her,” the statement reads.

“The family profoundly mourns the passing of a great icon and a much-loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

“The family understands that her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country and also abroad by many people. They would be comforted and reassured by the knowledge that she lived a glorious, remarkable, and impactful life.”

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the Agbaje-Williams family has requested privacy during this time, and noted that funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Read related articles here:

Tinubu mourns broadcaster Aisha Bello Mustapha

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu expressed deep pain over the death of an NTA broadcaster, Aisha Bello Mustapha.

In a statement issued by his aide, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu acknowledged her significant contributions to the broadcasting field.

The president, however, offered prayers for the repose of Mustapha's soul, adding that her legacy lives on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng