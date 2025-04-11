Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed gratitude after receiving the Founder’s Sunhak Peace Prize at a ceremony in Seoul, South Korea

Abuja, FCT - Nigerian entrepreneur and public figure Robert Azibaola has paid tribute to former President Goodluck Jonathan, congratulating him on receiving the prestigious Global Sunhak Peace Prize Award.

In a message shared via Facebook, Azibaola described Jonathan as “my big brother, the noble man, the motivator, and the inspiration.” He praised the former leader for what he called exemplary leadership and an enduring legacy, both in and out of office.

“Congratulations, my BIG BROTHER. The Noble man. The Motivator and the Inspiration. His Excellency EXEMPLIFIED,” Azibaola wrote.

“Your lifestyle rewards us all spiritually and physically. May you live long, and may your exemplary life be a blessing to generations across the globe.”

Jonathan recognised for peace advocacy

The Global Sunak Peace Prize was awarded to Jonathan on Friday, March 11, in recognition of his dedication to peacebuilding and diplomacy during and after his time as Nigeria’s president.

According to Azibaola, the honour serves as a reaffirmation of Jonathan’s “enduring amiableness” and lifelong commitment to fostering harmony.

“Congratulations to you, the peaceful being, President Goodluck Jonathan, GCFR, GCON,” he added.

Jonathan dedicates Sunhak Peace Prize to Africans

Meanwhile, Goodluck Jonathan has expressed deep appreciation after receiving the Founder’s Sunhak Peace Prize at an official ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.

Jonathan, who announced the recognition via his X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, April 11, said the award is not just a personal achievement, but a tribute to all Nigerians and Africans dedicated to the pursuit of peace and development.

“Hugely grateful for the Founder’s Sunhak Peace Prize that was presented to me today at an official ceremony in Seoul, South Korea,” the former president wrote.

He dedicated the award to citizens across the continent who, he said, continue to work toward a more peaceful and progressive future.

“This honour belongs to every Nigerian who believes in the possibility of peace and to every African working for the progress and advancement of our continent,” Jonathan stated.

The former leader also congratulated fellow recipients of the prize and expressed gratitude to those behind the honour.

“I congratulate other awardees and thank the co-founder of the Universal Peace Federation, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, the Sunhak Peace Prize Foundation, as well as my wife, Dame Patience Jonathan, for her love and support,” he said.

Jonathan, who served as president of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015, is widely recognised for his peaceful transition of power after the 2015 elections and his continued efforts in promoting democracy and peace across Africa.

Source: Legit.ng