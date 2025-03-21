NADECA has praised Senate President Akpabio and Speaker Abbas for securing legislative backing for the state of emergency in Rivers State

The coalition defended President Tinubu’s decision, calling it necessary to restore order and prevent a total breakdown of governance

Critics of the emergency rule were accused of politicizing the situation, while NADECA urged stakeholders to support efforts to stabilize Rivers State

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECA), a prominent alliance of over 100 pro-democracy organizations across Africa, has praised Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas for their pivotal roles in securing the National Assembly’s approval of the state of emergency in Rivers State.

The coalition described the move as a critical step toward restoring stability and governance in the troubled state.

President Tinubu successfully secured a crucial two-third support of the National Assembly on emergency measures in Rivers. Image: FB/Asiwaju Bola Ahmd Tinubu

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued on Thursday by Dr. Chukwuma Eze, NADECA’s President-General, the coalition revealed that it spent 72 hours meticulously analyzing the situation before reaching its conclusion.

This deliberate approach, according to NADECA, sets it apart from other groups that hastily formed opinions without thorough consideration.

NADECA firmly supported President Bola Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency, calling it a necessary measure to prevent the crisis in Rivers State from spiraling out of control.

The coalition warned that without such intervention, the situation could have deteriorated further, posing a significant threat to Nigeria’s democratic framework.

The statement also criticized those opposing the emergency rule, accusing them of politicizing a matter that directly impacts national security and governance.

“After a thorough and objective review of the crisis in Rivers State, we are convinced that President Tinubu acted in the best interest of democracy and national stability. The state of emergency was not only justified but essential to reset the governance structure in Rivers and prevent a total breakdown of law and order,” the statement read.

NADECA specifically commended Akpabio and Abbas for their leadership during this critical period, noting that their actions reinforced the strength of Nigeria’s democracy.

“We commend Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas for rising to the occasion and ensuring that the National Assembly played its constitutional role in endorsing this decisive action. Their leadership at this critical moment reassures Nigerians that our democracy remains strong.”

The coalition also addressed critics, urging them to reconsider their stance.

“It is unfortunate that some individuals and groups are deliberately twisting the narrative to suit their interests. The truth remains that Rivers State was on the brink of chaos, and it required urgent intervention. Those who claim to be defenders of democracy should ask themselves if democracy can thrive in an environment of lawlessness.”

NADECA called on all stakeholders, including political leaders and civil society organizations, to unite in supporting efforts to stabilize Rivers State.

The coalition emphasized the importance of restoring governance in a way that benefits all residents and ensures long-term peace.

“Nigeria cannot afford to allow political crises to fester to the point where they threaten national security. The President has acted, the National Assembly has backed him, and now it is time for all well-meaning Nigerians to focus on ensuring that peace and development return to Rivers State,” the statement concluded.

Tinubu suspends Fubara, Assembly, declares state of emergency

In a recent report, President Bola Tinubu announced a dramatic escalation in Nigeria’s political crisis on Tuesday, March 18, as he declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

The decision, broadcast this evening, marks a significant intervention in the ongoing political turmoil that has gripped the oil-rich state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng