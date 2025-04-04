Nigerian actor and comedian, Mr Macaroni has reacted to a report involving former First Lady, Patience Jonathan

A report made the rounds of how 15 of the ex-first lady’s domestic staff have been in jail since 2019 over a missing jewelry

Mr Macaroni’s take on the matter went viral, and it had Nigerians sharing their mixed feelings about it

Nollywood actor and activist, Debo Adedayo, has reacted to the reports that have surfaced online about former first lady, Patience Jonathan.

According to a report from Sahara Reporters, Patience Jonathan kept 15 of her domestic staff in detention since 2019 over missing jewelry.

Photos of the former first lady’s house staff went viral and it drew reactions from people, including Mr Macaroni.

Mr Macaroni's reaction to Patience Jonathan report stirs debate. Photos: @mrmacaroni1, Getty Images

Taking to his official X page, the comedian lamented about the injustice in the country. According to him, it is so painful.

Mr Macaroni also wondered if Patience Jonathan even still remembers that she has people locked up in detention since 2019.

The movie star then condemned the pattern of rich people abusing power by indiscriminately locking up people who cannot fight for themselves.

He wrote:

“The injustice in this country is so painful!!!

According to this report, these men and women have been locked up for over five years without a court conviction!!

Does Madam Patience Jonathan even remember that they are still in Prison???

We must stand against this pattern of abusing power that allows rich or influential people lock up others because they cannot speak or fight for themselves. By law, they are innocent until proven guilty!”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Mr Macaroni condemns Patience Jonathan’s action

Mr Macaroni’s reaction to the report of ex-first lady Patience Jonathan’s domestic staff in detention drew comments from Nigerians:

Mr Macaroni calls out ex-first lady Patience Jonathan for detaining domestic staff since 2019. Photo: @Mrmacaroni1

Kylie_ima_ said:

“This is unfair 😢.”

Hes__black said:

“Chaii…there is God oh,there is God oh(in patience voice).”

Sis_miracle said:

“Hmmmmm innocent people dey prison.”

Coconutoilhome wrote:

“Orishirishi plenty for this country 😢😢what!!!”

Ernny_ernny said:

“Make patient Jonathan swear if she nor steal Naija money when she was the first lady of the country 😢😢.”

I_amemex said:

“These people were charged to court in PH and remanded for looting her house and making away with expensive jewelry. Why are they bringing it to social@media?”

Barbie_shayo said:

“So their family didn’t cry out all these years ? I don’t believe this.”

Thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“Mama Patience, diaris God o, diaris God o, diarissss God ooooo 😩.”

Giftieshub70 wrote:

“So stealing Dey pain and na our common wealth you take buy the jewelry what if we vex decide arrest you too.”

Crossroad.fcgid wrote:

“They connived and stole multi millions of jewelry and the perpetrators know who amongst them did the job yet they all kept quiet that after sometime sha,they will release them and drop the case so they can go and enjoy their loot not knowing the legal system is so decayed that they may even spend 30 yrs there if nothing is done .sone1 know and some1 took those jewelries but they don't want to talk.Some of u .just 1m some1 will steal from u ,u can even kill d person but u expect another person to just let go just like that.”

