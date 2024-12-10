Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Okene, Kogi state - Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted Kabiru Onyene, an aide to the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

Onyene was abducted in his office, at Okene in Kogi around 7.05pm on Monday, December 9.

According to Daily Trust, gun-wielding men in their numbers forcefully took him to an unknown destination.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Ozovehe said a yet-to-be-identified person was said to have been shot in the process

“A few minutes after, news started making the rounds that the gunmen invaded Kabiru’s office; and they left with him.

“It baffled most of us that his abductors took him away; because the place of the incident is just about 200 metre to where the soldiers mounted their roadblock around the ex-governor’s house."

