BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Yahaya Bello's Aide, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Okene, Kogi state - Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted Kabiru Onyene, an aide to the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.
Onyene was abducted in his office, at Okene in Kogi around 7.05pm on Monday, December 9.
According to Daily Trust, gun-wielding men in their numbers forcefully took him to an unknown destination.
An eyewitness, who gave his name as Ozovehe said a yet-to-be-identified person was said to have been shot in the process
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
“A few minutes after, news started making the rounds that the gunmen invaded Kabiru’s office; and they left with him.
“It baffled most of us that his abductors took him away; because the place of the incident is just about 200 metre to where the soldiers mounted their roadblock around the ex-governor’s house."
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.