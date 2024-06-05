A cleric serving with the Assemblies of God Church and four other persons have been murdered by unknown gunmen in Plateau state

Reports making the rounds on Wednesday confirmed that the five individuals were killed in a fresh attack, which happened in a village of Kwall District in Bassa LGA of the state

The national publicity secretary of the Irigwe Development Association, Sam Jugo, confirmed the development and noted that two others injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital

Gunmen have reportedly killed 5 persons in Kimakpa village of Kwall District in Bassa local government area of Plateau state.

Plateau: How gunmen killed Assemblies of God pastor, 4 others

The national publicity secretary, Irigwe Development Association ((IDA), Sam Jugo, disclosed this to the press in a statement.

As reported by Daily Trust on Wednesday, June 5, he noted that the killing took place on Monday, June 3, at about 12:00 midnight.

“We woke up this morning to another sad one. In the middle of the night of 2nd June, 2024, criminal invaders attacked and killed 5 of our residents in cold blood at Kimakpa.

“The criminal elements who came in their numbers with heavy weapons killed a pastor of Assemblies of God Church Keall, Pastor Dauda Dalyop,” Jugo said in a statement.

Identities of 4 others killed by gunmen disclosed

Also killed were Mrs Chummy Dauda, aged 57, Mr. Chwe Ajuhs aged 26, Mr. Joshua Kusa, 45 years and Mrs Rikwe Doro, 43 years old, Leadership reported.

He added that:

“Two persons were severely injured and are currently undergoing treatment at home. Troops of Operation Safe Haven were instantly mobilized to avert further genocide. There’s uneasy calm in Kwall District.”

However, the state police public relations officer is yet to react to the troubling development and release an official statement.

