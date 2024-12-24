A fresh attack by armed gunmen at the Gidan Ado community of Ganawuri in Riyom LGA of Plateau state.has claimed 15 lives and left several others injured

Locals disclosed to the press that armed men attacked the community on the eve of Christmas, a year after a similar occurrence

The spokesperson of the Plateau state police command, Alfred Alabo and Major Samson Zhakom, the spokesman of the Operation Safe Haven, have reacted to the development

Jos, Plateau state - Armed gunmen have reportedly killed 15 in a fresh attack at the Gidan Ado community of Ganawuri in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state.

15 killed, others injured in Plateau attack

Locals confirmed to the press that several others were injured and are receiving treatment in a hospital.

Recall that in 2023, gunmen disturbed the Christmas celebration in communities in the Mangu, Barkin Ladi, and Bokkos LGAs of the state.

To forestall a recurrence, security agencies in the state have been having a series of meetings with different communities and stakeholders committed to ensuring a peaceful Christmas celebration this year.

As reported by Vanguard on Tuesday, December 24, despite efforts by security agencies to prevent violence during the Christmas season, armed men attacked the Gidan Ado community, which primarily consists of the Irigwe people from Bassa LGA, causing havoc to lives and property.

Police, Operation Safe Haven reacts

Although, the spokesperson of the Plateau state police command, Alfred Alabo, is yet to release an official statement regarding the attack but confirmed that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the true situation.

In the same vein, Major Samson Zhakom, the spokesman of the Operation Safe Haven, also disclosed that investigation has been launched.

The chairman of the Riyom council, Sati Shuwa, also confirmed the unfortunate incident to Vanguard on the phone.

But Shuwa said:

“The community was attacked on Sunday night. Fifteen person were killed, we just left the community. A mass burial had been given to the victims, and two survivors are undergoing treatment in a hospital.”

eacting, the national publicity secretary of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Sam Jugo added:

“The attack took place on Sunday night at Ri Do (aka Gidan Ado), a hamlet of Riyom LGA, Plateau State, predominantly inhabited by Irigwe natives from Bassa LGA.

“Our hearts bleed for the demise of our kinsmen who we hoped to spend this yuletide together but their lives were cut short. May their souls rest in peace with our maker and God’s comfort to their immediate families and the Irigwe nation.”

