Lagos, Nigeria - An unidentified woman tragically lost her life after reportedly jumping off the Third Mainland Bridge into the Lagos lagoon.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of March 13, 2025, at approximately 3:00 PM, at the UNILAG waterfront.

This was confirmed by Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, during a statement to TheCable on March 14.

Victim found by marine police at University of Lagos shore

According to Hundeyin, the woman's body was recovered by a team of marine police stationed at the University of Lagos shore-slip-way shortly after the incident.

Despite efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead by medical professionals at the University of Lagos in the presence of officers from the Sabo police division.

The deceased's body has since been transported to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Mortuary in Yaba, Lagos, for preservation. Efforts to identify the woman are ongoing.

Tragic reminder of Third Mainland Bridge attempts

This tragedy follows a similar incident in 2024 when the Lagos State Police Command's Rapid Response Squad (RRS) successfully thwarted an attempt to kill oneself by a US citizen at the same location.

The Third Mainland Bridge, one of Lagos's most iconic structures, has unfortunately become a recurring site for such occurrences.

Authorities are urging individuals experiencing mental distress to seek support and assistance through available helplines or counselling services.

Rapid Response Squad

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) is a specialised unit within the Lagos State Police Command, established to respond swiftly to emergencies across Lagos State.

Initially known as 'Operation Sweep' during the Colonel Buba Marwa military administration, it was later restructured and renamed 'Rapid Response Squad' by the Tinubu Administration.

The RRS is equipped with various resources, including motorbikes, patrol vehicles, helicopters, and gunboats, to enhance its operational capabilities.

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) supports the RRS by providing necessary equipment and resources through donations from organisations and individuals.

