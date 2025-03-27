The National Coalition for Asiwaju Mandate (NCAM) criticized the newly formed coalition led by Atiku Abubakar

NCAM President Hon. Isaac Ikpa accused Atiku, Peter Obi, and Nasir El-Rufai of divisive politics and corruption

NCAM reaffirmed its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, warning Nigerians to reject the opposition’s "desperate attempt"

The National Coalition for Asiwaju Mandate (NCAM) has strongly criticized the recently formed opposition coalition spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The group, in a statement made available to Legit.ng labeled it a movement of "people against Nigeria."

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, alongside other politicians, has come under fire for leading a coalition to challenge President Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

The group described the coalition as a desperate attempt by "expired political relics" to regain power for personal gain rather than national development.

NCAM National President Hon. Isaac Ikpa via the statement lambasted the coalition, accusing its members—including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Nasir El-Rufai—of engaging in divisive politics and corruption in their previous leadership roles.

Group questions credibility of Atiku's coalition

Ikpa asserted that the coalition’s true aim is not to improve Nigeria’s governance but to hijack power for selfish enrichment.

He urged Nigerians to be wary of what he termed an attempt to deceive the populace.

“We want Nigerians to understand that this so-called coalition unveiled by Atiku Abubakar is nothing more than a gathering of politicians seeking relevanc.

“Suppose one can even dignify it with such a term. In that case, it is nothing more than a laughable attempt by individuals who have repeatedly failed the Nigerian people to rehabilitate their tarnished reputations," Ikpa stated.

Atiku, Obi, other blasted on track records

The NCAM leader further alleged that members of the coalition have a track record of poor governance, making them unfit to dictate Nigeria’s political future.

“These are individuals with no vision, no credibility, and no business dictating the future of Nigeria. Their records have proven their inability to deliver good governance to the people of Nigeria,” he added.

Group drums support for Tinubu’s leadership

Atiku Abubakar and other opposition figures face backlash for launching a coalition to defeat President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential race. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: UGC

NCAM reiterated its firm support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda, citing his track record of visionary leadership as a key factor in Nigeria’s progress.

“This coalition is doomed to fail because it is built on hypocrisy, deceit, and personal ambition rather than a genuine concern for Nigeria’s progress,” the statement read.

Ikpa further warned against allowing opposition figures to derail the progress made under Tinubu’s administration.

“We must not give room for failed politicians to drag Nigeria backward into the abyss of corruption and bad governance. The future of our nation is at stake, and we must stand firm in our commitment to protect good governance, transformative leadership, and Nigeria’s progress.”

As the political landscape heats up ahead of the 2027 elections, the battle between opposition coalitions and Tinubu’s supporters is expected to intensify, setting the stage for a fierce contest over Nigeria’s leadership future.

'Buhari fully aware of my defection to SDP' – El-Rufai

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai disclosed that his exit from the ruling APC was done with the full knowledge and consent of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

El-Rufai noted that he consulted Buhari before making the move, adding that he frequently sought the former president’s advice on political matters.

El-Rufai recalled instances from his tenure as governor when he sought Buhari’s approval on key appointments, including submitting his commissioner nominees for review.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng