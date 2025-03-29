George Nwaeke, the former Head of Service (HoS) in Rivers State, who recently resigned from his position, has made explosive allegations against suspended Governor Siminilayi Fubara.

In an interview, Nwaeke claimed that Fubara was responsible for the demolition of the state's House of Assembly complex, which was carried out by Edison Ehie under the governor's instructions.

Nwaeke's allegations have sparked controversy, with his wife, Florence, later claiming that her husband was not the one who granted the interview. Florence alleged that her husband was under duress or had been kidnapped, and she appealed to Governor Fubara and Nigerians to help her locate her husband.

Florence Nwaeke claimed that her husband had resigned as HoS due to pressure from some individuals who wanted him to sign documents that would implicate Governor Fubara. She stated that her husband had written his resignation letter to avoid further problems.

The allegations made by Nwaeke have raised questions about the governance of Rivers State and the relationship between the governor and the state's civil service. The demolition of the House of Assembly complex has been a contentious issue, with many calling for accountability and transparency.

The controversy surrounding Dr. Nwaeke's allegations and his subsequent resignation has sparked a heated debate in Rivers State, with many calling for an investigation into the matter. The situation remains fluid, with many waiting to see how the situation will unfold.

Source: Legit.ng