A fresh report claims Arsenal could make a shock decision on Mikel Arteta if the season ends without silverware

The Gunners’ recent dip in form has reopened questions around whether this campaign must finally deliver a major trophy

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas is now being linked as a possible successor if the club chooses change

Mikel Arteta’s future at Arsenal has taken an unexpected twist after reports from Spain suggested the North London club could be forced into a major decision before the season officially closes.

For much of the campaign, Arteta appeared untouchable, as the Gunners have spent months leading the Premier League title race, playing with the kind of consistency and defensive steel that made them favourites to finally end their long wait for the crown.

Arsenal will reportedly sack Mikel Arteta if he fails to win the Premier League or the Champions League this season. Photo by Glyn Kirk

Source: Getty Images

But football can shift quickly, and a damaging 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth has injected fresh tension into the Premier League title race and suddenly turned the spotlight back onto the Spanish manager.

With Manchester City still lurking and a huge showdown against Pep Guardiola’s side looming, the margin for error has almost disappeared.

Arsenal’s recent run of three defeats in four matches across all competitions has only added to the sense that the season is approaching a defining crossroads.

Trophy pressure grows around Arteta

The latest report from Spain claims Arsenal’s hierarchy may not be willing to accept another season that ends without either the Premier League or the Champions League trophy, Football Transfers reports.

Arsenal have been the favourites for Premier League glory for months, but their title hopes were dented by a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

That is a dramatic shift considering Arteta has largely been viewed as the architect of Arsenal’s resurgence.

The Spaniard rebuilt the squad, restored Champions League football, and transformed the club into genuine contenders again.

Still, football often judges managers by the final outcome, not the progress along the way.

Arsenal remain in a strong position domestically, but their lead could vanish if they lose to Manchester City and Guardiola’s side win their game in hand.

That looming possibility has increased the stakes for every remaining match in the season.

In Europe, the Gunners do at least hold a slim advantage after their 1-0 first-leg win over Sporting Lisbon, but the tie is far from over.

Failure in both competitions would intensify the scrutiny around whether Arteta’s project has stalled at the final hurdle.

Contract talks meet uncertainty

The timing of the report is especially striking because Arteta has also been linked with a new contract.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that talks over fresh terms are expected to continue after the campaign, a sign that Arsenal still value long-term stability.

On one hand, the North London club appears committed to extending the manager’s stay. On the other, pressure is building around the idea that this season has to deliver something tangible.

Fabregas linked as possible Arteta replacement

The biggest twist in the story is the emergence of Cesc Fabregas as a reported replacement option, Teamtalk reports.

The former Arsenal captain is currently impressing in Serie A with Como, guiding the club to an eye-catching fifth-place position after a strong domestic campaign.

His rapid rise in management has naturally attracted attention across Europe.

For Arsenal, the emotional connection would be obvious. Fabregas understands the club’s culture, knows the expectations, and remains a hugely respected figure among supporters.

Supercomputer predicts EPL winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner after a major shakeup in the title race as matchday 32 was completed on Monday, April 13, 2026.

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium and missed the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 12 points.

Source: Legit.ng