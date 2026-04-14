A student at the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has hailed his physics tutor on the occasion of his birthday, noting that it was under his tutelage that he aced the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam

The young man, who is currently studying medicine and surgery, shared a picture he had taken with his physics tutor when he was recognised for scoring 351 in the JAMB exam

The grateful student shared his physics tutor's inspiring story, noting that he spent eight years after secondary school chasing medicine and surgery, which was his dream course

Olaosebikan Olamiposi Elijah, a medicine and surgery student at the University of Jos (UNIJOS), has felicitated with his tutorial physics tutor, Dr Isco, as he clocks a new age.

In a tweet on April 13, Elijah, who hails from Ilesha West, revealed that he scored 351 in the JAMB exam and pulled an impressive score of 98 in physics, a feat he credited to Dr Isco's tutelage.

Olaosebikan Olamiposi Elijah scored 351 when he took the JAMB exam. Photo Credit: @DrSpirit01, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Twitter

Student hails JAMB physics tutor

In his tweet, Elijah revealed that the celebrant was awarded N100k by his tutorial centre for producing the highest JAMB scorer in the centre.

Elija shared a picture of himself with the physics tutor when they celebrated his JAMB result. He wrote:

"Yesterday was my Physics tutor, Dr Isco’s birthday.

"Recently awarded ₦100,000 + recognition by Dave Imperial Tutorial for producing the highest JAMB scorer.

"That highest scorer is me — 351. Under him, I scored 98 in Physics.

"Results don’t lie.

"Happy birthday, sir."

In another tweet, Elijah reflected on Dr Isco's academic story, which he said inspired him.

According to the story, his physics tutor spent eight years after secondary school trying to get admitted to study medicine and surgery at the university, which was his dream course.

This made the physics tutor take the JAMB exam multiple times. But today, his determination paid off and he is living the dream.

Olaosebikan Olamiposi Elijah scored 351 in the JAMB exam and had 98 in physics. Photo Credit: @DrSpirit01

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

JAMB: Young man's tweet elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the young man's post below:

@MKingssAI said:

"98 in physics.

"Twin."

@AlacrityVictor said:

"Scholar.

"Keep going."

@TonyGeraldo16 said:

"God continue to use him to produce young gems that will uplift the name and values of our university, community and the nation."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that JAMB had announced a last-minute change to its exam schedule.

JAMB issues fresh update for candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB had issued a fresh schedule update for all candidates.

In a fresh notice shared via its official communication channel on X, the board informed candidates that recent changes made to the timetable for weekday sessions will also apply to those scheduled for Saturday examinations. According to the board, the revised schedule earlier announced for Monday to Thursday sessions should be treated as the standard format for all candidates, regardless of their assigned examination day.

The update is expected to guide candidates in planning their arrival time and preparation ahead of their examination date. JAMB urged all registered candidates to pay close attention to the revised timetable to avoid confusion or lateness at their centres.

Source: Legit.ng