Donald Trump sparked outrage after posting an AI-generated image of himself as a Jesus-like figure

The post, later deleted, drew sharp criticism from Christian supporters who labelled it blasphemous and offensive

Trump defended the image, insisting it showed him as a doctor making people better, not a religious depiction

On Sunday, April 12, 2026, Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself on Truth Social.

The image depicted him as a Jesus-like figure, with divine light emanating from his hands as he appeared to heal a man in a hospital bed.

Trump sparks controversy as AI Jesus-like image circulates on Truth Social. Photo credit: Donald Trump/TruthSocial/AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

A demon from hell floated in the background. The post was later deleted.

Criticism from Christian supporters

The post triggered outrage among Trump’s loyal Christian supporters, many of whom have defended him through past controversies. This time, however, they expressed strong disapproval:

Riley Gaines, Fox News podcast host, wrote on X: “I cannot understand why he’d post this… Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked.”

Megan Basham of the Daily Wire called the post “OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy” and demanded Trump “take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God.”

Isabel Brown, also of the Daily Wire, said the image was “disgusting and unacceptable” and a “profound misreading of the American people experiencing a true and beautiful revival of faith in Christ.”

BlazeTV host Steve Deace posted a single word: “No.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene, former Republican congresswoman, shared a screenshot before deletion, saying: “I completely denounce this and I’m praying against it!!!”

When asked about the image, Trump insisted: “It wasn’t a depiction, it was me. It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better.” He added: “And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

Context of recent actions

The controversy comes less than a year after Trump signed legislation that will remove nearly 12 million Americans from Medicaid.

On the same day as the AI post, he also launched a tirade against Pope Leo XIV, calling him “weak on crime” and accusing him of being influenced by Barack Obama strategist David Axelrod. Trump refused to apologise, saying: “He went public. I’m just responding to Pope Leo.”

Trump’s AI-generated Jesus-like image has sparked a rare backlash from his Christian base, raising questions about his relationship with religious supporters at a time when faith-driven communities are experiencing renewed revival.

Trump defends AI Jesus post, insisting it shows him as a doctor healing people. Photo credit: Andrew Hanick/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Trump posts image portraying himself as Jesus christ

Legit.ng earlier reported that US President Donald Trump has stirred fresh controversy after posting an artificial intelligence-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

The image, shared on Truth Social, shows Trump dressed in flowing robes and surrounded by bright light, appearing to perform a healing act.

Figures resembling angels or soldiers are seen hovering dsnearby, while fighter jets, fireworks and the Statue of Liberty form a dramatic backdrop blending religious imagery with symbols of American power, The Cable reported.

Source: Legit.ng