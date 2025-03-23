As temperatures soar in Kano State during this year’s Ramadan, residents are turning to Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) to combat dehydration and maintain energy levels while fasting.

Local patent medicine stores have reported a significant increase in sales, with some even running out of stock.

Medical expert however warns that ORS should be avoided without prescription

As temperatures soar in Kano State during this year’s Ramadan, residents are increasingly relying on Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) to stay hydrated and maintain energy levels while fasting.

The intense heatwaves, often exceeding 40°C, have led to a surge in demand for ORS, with local patent medicine stores reporting a significant rise in sales.

According to Usman Bello Balarabe, Legit.ng's correspondence in Kano state, some stores are even running out of stock.

Malam Ahmed Musa, a patent medicine retailer in kasuwar Dangwauro in Kano confirmed the trend.

This year, the demand for ORS is very high. Many people come to buy it to help them stay hydrated and energized during the fast. The heat is intense, and fasting from dawn to sunset can be very challenging," he said.

ORS, a simple mixture of salts and sugars dissolved in water, is commonly used to treat dehydration caused by diarrhea or excessive sweating.

However, during this Ramadan, it has become a go-to solution for many residents seeking relief from the scorching temperatures, which often exceed 40°C.

Hajiya Fatima Usman, a mother of four, explained:

"I use ORS to help my family stay strong during the fast. The heat is unbearable, and this helps us feel less weak and tired especially as we need the energy to work in preparing what to eat to break our fasting."

Similarly, Sani Ibrahim, a tricycle rider who works long hours under the sun, said:

"I take ORS after breaking my fast at sunset. It helps me recover quickly and prepares me for the next day.”

“Without it, I don’t think I could manage the heat and my work. Before I often take fearless drink, but I was told ORS is more effective and with many health benefits,” he added.

Dr Abdullahi Kabir Suleiman, a Consultant Family Physician at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano however says ORS should be avoided without prescriptions.

“ORS is a medicine used to combat dehydration in people with diarrhea. It contains electrolytes, sugar, and water. Some of the electrolytes may cause some issues.”

He further explained that, “ideally ORS is taken when there is need for it. because dehydration is better with water; and water containing fluids or fruits. Thus, ORS should be avoided without prescription.” He added

Muslim man slumps, dies while breaking Ramadan fast

In a similar report, a tragic incident occurred in the Kutunku area of Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Saturday, when a man identified as Abdulrasheed Usman reportedly slumped and died while breaking his Ramadan fast.

The event has left the community in shock and mourning.

According to an eyewitness, Suleiman Bala, the deceased was with three friends at the time of the incident.

Usman and his companions were seated on a bench, eating fruits to break their fast, when he suddenly collapsed.

His friends quickly rushed him to a nearby hospital on a motorcycle, but the doctor on duty confirmed that Usman had passed away.

Sultanate council announces date for moon sighting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Sultanate Council of Sokoto had urged Muslims in Nigeria to look for the new moon of Ramadan on Friday, February 28, 2025, which corresponds to the 29th day of Sha’aban 1446AH in the Islamic calendar.

This announcement was made in an official statement released on Thursday by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs.

